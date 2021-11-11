CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Album Review: King Buffalo,

By dutch gus
theobelisk.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Acheron, Rochester, New York’s King Buffalo continue their emergence among the most essential acts of current American heavy psychedelic rock. The first thing you hear is running water. It is the sound of the place the four-song/40-minute full-length was recorded; Howe Caverns in Schoharie County, NY. An underground stream runs...

theobelisk.net

metalinjection

Album Review: OMNIUM GATHERUM Origin

When it comes to melodic death metal, arguably no one does the melodic half of that equation more melodically than Finland's Omnium Gatherum. Going back to the band's early days, they've always exhibited the sonic flair to place them in the same category as Mors Principium Est, Insomnium, Dark Tranquillity and the like, certainly showing along the way that they know how to seamlessly move the puzzle pieces around without sounding disjointed and harshly juxtaposed.
ROCK MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Album Review: ‘Summer’s Over’ by TV Girl

If you’re on TikTok then you’ve most likely heard the popular song ‘Lovers Rock’ by TV Girl at some point while scrolling. If you haven’t, you definitely need to give this band a listen. TV Girl has now made their newest release on Oct. 13. With its seven tracks, ‘Summer’s...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Swallow the Sun, Moonflowers

Moonflowers is the eighth full-length from Jyväskylä, Finland-based Swallow the Sun, who’ve worked with Century Media since issuing their 2015 triple-album, Songs From the North I, II & III (review here). Comprised of founders Juha Raivio (guitar), Mikko Kotamaki (vocals) and Matti Honkonen (bass), as well as drummer Juuso Raatikainen, guitarist Juho Raiha, and keyboardist/backing vocalist Janni Peuhu (who’ll sit out the touring cycle for Moonflowers owing to commitments to his other band, Mercury Circle), they celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary earlier this year with the release of 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki, captured at Tavastia Club in Feb. 2020, but Moonflowers feels no less like a victory lap when it comes to their stylistic accomplishments, sweeping grandiosity — looking at you, the solo in “Keep Your Heart Safe From Me” — emotive resonance and melding of slower extreme metal, death-doom and lush melodicism.
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Reviews: Smilo & the Ghost // Fingers Crossed & Godspeed

Tyler Smilo, always the prolific songwriter, continues to grow and mature seemingly from album to album. On the second full-length album from his folk outfit Smilo & the Ghost, Fingers Crossed & Godspeed mines some of the catchiest moments in the talented artist's career, with all the heart and passion that fans have come to expect. For this album, Smilo's voice, in particular, seems more natural and free of affectations, abandoning some of the warbling howls that he used to gravitate towards. Here we see Smilo at his most vocally pure. The songs here are also some of his most lovable. This is because of — not in spite of — their heartfelt emotionality. There's the sober ruminations of "Whiskey Speaks," leading into the passionate pleas of "Hideaway King," both early standout tracks. From the uptempo, dust-stomping frenzy of "Hollar Below," to the gang-vocals and biographical examination of "Ohio," there's not a wasted track amidst these 11. Backed by expert musicians Adam McKillip, Jassen Wilber, and Dominick DeCecco, Smilo & the Ghost have found the perfect balance. Be sure to check out the band's album release party on Nov. 13 at Altered State Distillery.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SUFFOCATION Live In North America

Death metal can pay the bills. If you work hard, pinch pennies, keep a careful ledger, sell a shit ton of merch, and/or play in bands named Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, and Immolation. Sometimes, however, the financial remuneration that comes with playing a tensile, body racking brand of metal and singing about, well, death just doesn't cut the economic mustard. Which was unfortunately the case with long-time Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen (a.k.a. Frank the Tank, Death Chop Frank and probably a whole bunch of other goofy nicknames that have been lost to the black hole of inside tour jokes doused in liberal helpings of alcohol).
ROCK MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Walk the Moon rises to the occasion on “Heights”

From bassist Kevin Ray leaving the band due to “actions out of alignment with the band’s values” to a pandemic recording pause, the last two years have been difficult for Walk the Moon. Remaining members Nicholas Petricca, Sean Waugaman and Eli Maiman have now found the light at the end of the tunnel with their fourth album, HEIGHTS. As with its previous albums, the pop-rock trio brings a lively singalong energy, showing it can make the best of a difficult situation. The album’s 12 tracks tie together themes of moving on, self-care and love while weaving in some customary party anthems.
ROCK MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Reviews: Gabe Poland // No Turning Back

In his first solo album, local troubadour Gabe Poland (The New Morning Sunrise, East Clintwood) finds himself crafting a wonderfully weird folk album that's worth several attentive listens. There are more than a few moments that seem very Bob Dylan-inspired (like "King of Satisfaction" in all its "Subterranean Homesick Blues" glory), melded with the dark, morbid baritone of Johnny Cash. The ten-track album was written, performed, and recorded all by Poland himself, at his Burn Forever home studio. The tracks have a warm and intimate feeling that's perfectly in tune with the tone of the record. Crisp, acoustic chimes lathered in reverb showcased in tracks like "I Don't Want to Wake Up" provide a watery backdrop that pairs with Poland's slurred, hypnotizing vocals. Easily one of the most underrated artists in the Erie area, Poland proves once again that he has plenty to say, and he says it beautifully. There's a haunting feel in all of Poland's work, with No Turning Back dwelling on metaphors of death ("Dead Man") and inevitable change ("Seasons"), painting a gorgeous retro picture of an artist doing exactly what he's best at. — Nick Warren.
ERIE, PA
theconcordian.org

Album review: The Shackletons give an amazing debut record

Pure anticipation and excitement led up to this release. In 2019 I found a simple five-track EP in the CD section of the Chaska Goodwill. At the time I had no idea what pure gold I had picked up. The humble record I saved from the shelves was The Shackletons’ first lengthy release titled “The Horizon Lines EP.” Two years later, we have been graced with a full length, thirty-one-minute, twenty-one-second bottle of lightning.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Video Interview: Tony Reed of Mos Generator, Big Scenic Nowhere, Etc.

Tony Reed is relentless. Every day, he gets up, sometimes before six in the morning, and goes into his studio and works on music. The result of his ethic can be seen in his constantly expanding discography. Whether he’s recording, mixing and/or mastering someone else’s release or working with one of his own bands — Mos Generator are his main outlet at this point, but Big Scenic Nowhere have a new record on the way too and are soon to play their first live show, and I hear Constance Tomb might do more, sometimes Hot Spring Water happens, and in addition to his solo stuff, there’s always new projects lurking on the horizon — his prolific nature doesn’t at all undercut the quality of his work. He is undeterred from his purpose in a way that I find deeply admirable and inspiring, and I told him as much in this interview.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Dave Gahan & Soulsavers – Imposter

Depeche Mode's 130 date Global Spirit Tour ended in Berlin on July 25th 2018 and, following their by now standard plan, the band took a break, having concluded the tour. As soon as any Depeche Mode tour ends these days, fans' attention turns to the band's individual members, keen to hear what solo works may arrive before news of the next Depeche Mode album is known.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Seven Nines and Tens Premiere Video for “Popular Delusions” From Over Opiated in a Forest of Whispering Speakers

Vancouver progressive noise rockers Seven Nines and Tens release their third album, Over Opiated in a Forest of Whispering Speakers, through Willowtip Records on Jan. 7. The first single from the new record is “Popular Delusions,” premiering a new video below directed by Bobby Markos, and its streaming ahead of a listed Dec. 29 digital issue only brings encouraging considerations for the trio’s first outing since 2017’s Set the Controls for the Heart of the Slums (review here), upping the clarity of their self-production while approaching their floating melodies with additional confidence and a deeper sense of arrangement.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Show on Gimme Metal Playlist: Episode 72

I’ve been trying to do a best-of-2020-a-year-later episode since like June, but maybe it’s all the more appropriate since we’re coming up on that most wretched of years is actually nearly a full year buried. As much as it’s buried at all — don’t you kind of feel like 2020 lives on in our hearts, minds and residual traumas? I kind of do.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Evergreen

Album review: Arctic Monkeys’ debut album still relatable

Despite having just reached its 15th anniversary in January this year, the Arctic Monkeys’ debut album “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” is relatively unknown to American audiences. The band, whose members were all between 20 and 21 at the time of the album’s release in 2006,...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Temple Fang Release Debut Album Fang Temple; Start Vinyl Preorders

I wanted to listen to the Temple Fang album before writing about it, and now, having listened to it — it’s called Fang Temple and they put it out digitally the other day ahead of a vinyl release sometime in 2022 — all I want to do is review it. Hearing the thing is not a minor undertaking — its four tracks run a statistically significant 79 minutes, and the amount of journey they pack into that time supercedes, well, certainly whatever else you were going to do with your afternoon.
ROCK MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: Ballads predominate on ABBA’s comeback album

“Voyage,” ABBA (Capitol Records) A bouncy, synthy beat bridges the decades and brings ABBA into the present. “You look bewildered,” Agnetha Fältskog sings above the retro rhythm, “and you wonder why I’m here today.”. Well, yes. Muny’s 2022 season will include 2 premieres and a ‘Chicago’ encore. St. Louis native's...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart, ‘The Tears of Hercules': Album Review

At 76, Rod Stewart isn't about to let go of his rapscallion ways - at least not in song. But as he cries The Tears of Hercules on his 31st studio album, and first set of new material in three years, Stewart is both rascal and rhapsodist, taking in across its 12 songs the full measure of a life that ranges from a schoolboy doing time with "Maggie May" to a senior who's comfortably moving to the rhythm of his rock 'n' roll heart.
MUSIC
Austin 360

New Austinite Buffalo Nichols digs deep into acoustic blues on debut album

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Buffalo Nichols, self-titled (Fat Possum). Born Carl Nichols in Houston but raised in Milwaukee, where he had bands including the duo Nickel & Rose, this now-Austin-based singer-songwriter makes his solo debut with an eight-song, 27-minute set that’s tightly focused on acoustic blues music.
AUSTIN, TX
theobelisk.net

Wizard Tree Post Debut Single “The Lake”; EP Coming Soon

I’ll admit I’m intrigued. I posted this video in The Obelisk Collective group on Facebook the other day, asking for thoughts either way on it. And some were positive, for others it was too poppy, which I get, but more than that, opinions were had. It didn’t just fall flat, where any number of unknown acts might. Sometimes you post a thing and get no response whatsoever. That Wizard Tree — also stylized all-lowercase with a cross for a ‘t’: wizard †ree — managed to elicit a reaction at all tells me something.
MUSIC
thequakercampus.org

Summer is Back for the Winter: Butterfly Paradise Album Review

It has been three years since Jessica Domingo released an album, so I’m more than thrilled to have access to the music that Butterfly Paradise provides. The best way to describe Domingo’s songs is ‘ASMR, but make it musical;’ her voice, lyrics, and beats are all extremely soothing; I have been falling asleep to it for the past couple weeks.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Matter – Starchild album review

Matty Doyle, Melbourne’s Deep Progressive artist better known to us as Matter, is set and kicking up a wonder with his Beatport topper, No1. Progressive House ten track Starchild album offering on GMJ and Matter’s very own Meanwhile Horizons imprint this month. I got a good listen and traversed through...
MUSIC

