Guest Opinion: Vaccine mandates should be banned

By Ed Humphreys, GOP candidate for Governor of Idaho
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho’s Legislature will resume the session on Nov. 15. My most sincere hope is for the legislature to pass a bill to protect Idahoans from big corporations and “special-interest science.” Our elected leaders need to make vaccine mandates illegal!. We are inundated with hordes of subject matter experts, who...

Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
KIMT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately.
WSFA

Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the “overreaching Biden vaccine mandates.”. Senate Bill 15 adds to the state’s previous ban on vaccine passports by requiring parental consent to vaccinate a minor. Senate Bill 9 offers religious or medical exemptions for vaccines mandated by an employer, creating an appeals process if the employer doesn’t believe the exemption.
Ed Humphreys
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
Claiborne Progress

Bill introduced to ban federal vaccine mandate

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett has introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act. Representatives Clay Higgins (LA-03), Brian Mast (FL-18), Mark E. Green, M.D. (TN-07), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Barry Moore (AL-02), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Michael Guest (MS-03), Randy Weber (TX-14), Ralph Norman (SC-05), and Ben Cline (VA-06) are original cosponsors of the Burchett legislation.
hillsdalecollegian.com

Become ungovernable: Hillsdale should defy Biden’s vaccine mandates

Hillsdale College, just like the Founding Fathers she so rightly reveres, should fight back against tyranny. President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccination mandate represents just the latest overreach by a government at war with its own people. The college should not comply with these mandates. It should loudly proclaim outright resistance to the “emergency” order on both legal and natural rights grounds.
#Legislature#Economy#Mandates#Idahoans
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Judge was right to overturn Abbott's ban on mask mandates despite decline in cases

Ironically, the day after the Catholic diocese of Beaumont ended its mask mandate for all five of its schools, a federal judge ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott could not ban those mandates in public schools. The case could see further court appeals, but for now it appears that the many public school districts which ignored Abbott’s order could continue their mask mandates — if they want to.
News19 WLTX

SC governor bans federal vaccine mandate at state cabinet agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to fight the Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers, something he calls a presidential overreach. McMaster spoke to reporters Thursday about two hours after the vaccine mandate policy, which was first announced weeks ago, was officially detailed...
wdac.com

Senate Committee Bans PA COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

HARRISBURG – As mandates continue to be imposed under the auspices of addressing COVID-19, the PA Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved legislation that prohibits state and local governments from mandating an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate Bill 471, called the “Medical Freedom Act,” states an individual in PA may not be discriminated against, denied services, or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination. It also states that all employers would be prohibited from taking any adverse employment action against an individual who declines a COVID-19 vaccination. Businesses likewise would be prohibited from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals such as denying entrance, service, or the ability to purchase goods or receive medical care because of a refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
altoday.com

Mo Brooks aims to ban federal funding for vaccine mandates

Congressman Mo Brooks has introduced the Defund Federal Vaccine Mandates Act in response to the Biden Administration’s recent vaccine mandates that will require Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. The...
idahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: Reboot the Republic

Washington D.C. was once a required meeting place for our elected leaders. When it was founded as our capital, there were no computers, and in-person gatherings were essential. The floors of the House and Senate bustled with the activity of our elected leaders, doing the business of the nation. As a result of this concentration of our elected leaders, Washington D.C. attracts those who lobby them for legislation, and compromise them with favors. As a further result of this concentration of power and influence, big media flocks to Washington D.C. to give voice to the concentrated ideas and cultural changes suggested by the elite and elected, and to detail the strengths and weaknesses of those in power. The world has changed. Today, our elected leaders routinely give their speeches to an empty Senate chamber, an empty House chamber. Few, if any, of our elected leaders gather as participants on the floor of the House or Senate, in person, to listen to and discuss the ideas and speeches of their colleagues. Speeches given to the vacant seats in the House and Senate chambers now go online and are discussed via the Internet. Committees summon and question witnesses via ZOOM. Washington D.C. is a relic of times past, an unnecessary swamp of corruption, of fast money and broken promises. It feeds on itself and its new recruits who arrive idealistic, fresh, hopeful, and transparent.
Bay News 9

Critics call on the Florida Legislature to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Critics of workplace vaccine mandates packed the Florida Capitol courtyard Wednesday to demand that Tallahassee's majority Republicans to ban them outright during a special legislative session later this month. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on lawmakers to block employers from requiring COVID-19...
bizjournals

Florida business interests flag concerns with vaccine mandate bans

Florida business interests are starting to raise red flags over a bill that would discourage companies from requiring their employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Three days before lawmakers are slated to meet in a Special Session, a statewide nursing home association said the Legislature should consider altering the proposal (HB 1 and SB 2) to carve long-term care providers out of the vaccine mandate ban.
beckershospitalreview.com

State ban on vaccine mandates could lose private Montana hospitals funding

Under a proposed CMS rule, private hospitals must have all their employees vaccinated against COVID-19, creating a dilemma for the state of Montana, which has banned private businesses from mandating vaccines, CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic CEO Scott Ellner, DO, told NPR on Oct. 31. At Billings Clinic, about two-thirds...
