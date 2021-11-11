Garden Clippings: A peck of peppers

This past summer, 2021, was an unusual gardening year for most. Due to the intense heat and long droughts, some of you had almost no tomatoes or onions. And others had both in abundance. And some of you had your most prolific bean crop ever. Now, we must wonder what 2022...
With Thanksgiving almost here, you’re either in full panic mode about hosting this year’s get-together or you’ve done it a dozen times so you’ve got things pretty much figured out. Whatever the case, have you given any thought to the drinks you’ll be serving with your feast? Because you absolutely need the best wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or you aren’t doing Turkey Day right.
Rather than heading out to the local supermarket to buy a cheap case of beer and one or two bottles of wine, grab a few of these vinos that will pair well with your...
Stuffed peppers make for a perfect savory treat. They allow you to pack a whole meal into a clean, easy container. Plus, recipe creator Sher Castellano's version is fully vegetarian. Possibly the best part of this recipe is that these stuffed peppers only take 30 minutes from start to plate, giving you a filling vegetarian meal in seemingly no time at all.
When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
This recipe takes everything you love about stuffed peppers and turns it into a warm and hearty soup. Diced red, green, and orange bell peppers are sautéed with onion and garlic to create the base for this namesake soup. Then the “stuffing” ingredients are added. Lean ground beef is cooked with the pepper and onion mixture, followed by beef broth, tomatoes, spices, and finally uncooked white rice. The rich flavor of the broth is absorbed into every grain and by the end of the cooking time, the plumped-up rice really helps this soup resemble the filling of stuffed peppers.
Whether your indoor pepper plants are having their best year yet, or you went a little overboard at the store, peppers not only add taste, but seasonal color in the garden and in food. Peppers are low in calories but loaded with vitamins A and C, potassium, folic acid and fiber. Vitamin A is needed for cellular, bone and eye health.
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
This quick and easy sheet pan dinner is the three-ingredient answer to “what’s for dinner?”. Italian sausage is roasted with chunks of sweet bell peppers and red onion for a meal that’s so much greater than the sum of its parts. Enjoy it on its own, tossed with pasta, over rice, or even stuffed into sub sandwich rolls!
If a kitchen has just one spice bottle of ground, dried pepper around, it’s a safe bet it’s cayenne. Cayenne packs heat without a ton of its own flavor, making it an especially versatile ingredient. Need a little kick? Use just a pinch. Want to make something fiery? Use way...
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
MBA, CEC, PC-3 The plot to our own personal story often turns to hokum when we attempt to discern what is necessity and what is drivel. Do we really need sleep? Yes, but not quite as much as you might think or be led to believe. Do we need to avoid bacon? Not really, but then I guess that completely depends on who we are getting our “learned” information from.
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Stuffed mushrooms with chives and black pepper are gorgeous little umami bombs that are perfect as an appetizer. Shiitake mushrooms are filled with chives, butter, star anise, soy sauce, and black pepper. A sprinkle of roasted cashews makes them superb.
