Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and his administrative staff will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. This is the latest in a series of town hall meetings that Cointment and his staff began holding this summer in locations around the parish. This time the event will be broadcast live on Ascension21, and on the parish YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website, to allow even more people the opportunity to participate.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO