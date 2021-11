Coach Mike Young hosts the beginning of season meeting. “We got lots of bowling balls, bags, and new shoes donated to us this year, so if you want a second ball or need a bag; come up and grab them,” he said. Young after explaining the new practice times for the season, Young included the price of practices and games, what players will need to be on the team, and when and where he believes the games will take place.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO