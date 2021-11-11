Albert Phillips, 71

(CNN) — A jury of 12 people will begin a second day of deliberations Wednesday morning in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial for the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jury, made up of five men and seven women, began...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will visit an 82-year-old steel bridge in rural New Hampshire that he has held up as one example of how his biggest legislative victory to date will benefit communities. A day after signing into law the bipartisan deal that will pump billions into...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison. The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand access to booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News on Tuesday. The drugmaker filed for FDA authorization last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
Queen Elizabeth II was seen smiling and standing at her first official engagement since she missed the Remembrance Sunday service due to a sprained back. The 95-year-old monarch met the head of the military, General Sir Nick Charter, in a face-to-face audience at Windsor Castle.
