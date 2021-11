“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” said President John F. Kennedy, kicking off the space race in 1962. All these decades later, there was still nothing easy about SpaceX and NASA’s effort to send four astronauts to International Space Station Wednesday night. The flight carried with it the 600th person to reach Earth orbit since Yuri Gagarin’s historic trip 60 years ago.

