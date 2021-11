As the 43rd annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference was underway at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released a commissioned survey conducted by Morning Consult that asked U.S. travelers about their upcoming holiday plans. The survey found that 29 percent of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33 percent are likely to travel for Christmas—an increase from 21 percent and 24 percent, respectively, compared to 2020. While an improvement over last year’s numbers, the results still show that more than half are unlikely to travel for these pivotal end-of-the-year holidays. LODGING spoke with Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO, during the conference about the survey findings and what they mean for the industry.

