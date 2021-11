BUFFALO, N.Y. — The judge who was hit by a train in Depew in March 2021 is now seeking his return to the bench. A spokesperson for the New York Court system says State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski has asked to be reinstated, but that a couple of milestones still need to be met. The request is now being considered by the state's administrative judges.

DEPEW, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO