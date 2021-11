My Singing Monsters Playground Review (Switch) Party games feel right at home on the Switch, don’t they? With the recent launch of games like Mario Party Superstars and Fisti-Fluffs, it feels like there’s always something new to play within the multiplayer genre. Tossing its hat into the ring, My Singing Monsters Playground shares much of the same DNA as Nintendo’s own Mario Party series, with a plethora of minigames to enjoy with friends and family. It does, however, feel like a bit of a bare-bones experience, lacking an overarching campaign or structure to bind the minigames together.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO