The WOW Factor with St. Joseph Today! – Nov. 11th, 2021

(CNN) — A group of 12 jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning on five felony charges in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial in connection to last year's shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. How long the jurors debate is almost entirely up to them. Here's what we know about the jury and their deliberations...
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions.
Beto O'Rourke said Monday that he is running for governor of Texas, giving Democrats a well-known challenger to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. In an announcement video posted to Twitter, O'Rourke said he was motivated to run because Texas had been "abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them" during the February winter storm, when the electricity grid failed and left millions without heat and electricity. That crisis was a "symptom" of a greater issue, he said.
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
Russia confirmed Tuesday that it conducted a missile test targeting an old space satellite, but rejected accusations from the United States and allies that it risked endangering astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Moscow's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it had “successfully conducted a test" targeting a...
LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The shotgun blasts that hit Ahmaud Arbery punched a gaping hole in his chest and unleashed massive bleeding, a medical examiner testified Tuesday as jurors saw autopsy photos that showed Arbery’s white T-shirt stained entirely red. Testifying at the murder trial of the three white men...
Comments / 0