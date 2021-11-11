The WOW Factor with St. Joseph Today! – Nov. 11th, 2021

Beto O'Rourke said Monday that he is running for governor of Texas, giving Democrats a well-known challenger to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. In an announcement video posted to Twitter, O'Rourke said he was motivated to run because Texas had been "abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them" during the February winter storm, when the electricity grid failed and left millions without heat and electricity. That crisis was a "symptom" of a greater issue, he said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO