Saint Louis, MO

Washington University partners with Sheldon for Whitaker World Music Series

wustl.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrobeat, Spanish dance, Ukrainian multi-instrumentalists and contemporary Son jarocho and Afro-Mexican music. Next spring, Washington University in St. Louis’ Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) and its Department of Music in Arts & Sciences will partner with The Sheldon to present the fourth annual Whitaker World Music...

source.wustl.edu

