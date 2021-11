When the CW announced that they were bringing “4400,” to the air, people went a little wild. The reboot is something that many have been looking forward to, and now it’s here. The series is already proving interesting to those who have tuned in, and it’s stars like Autumn Best who are doing their part to make sure people are paying attention. She’s one of the many new faces on the show, and she’s someone fans are already learning more about. She’s proving to be a good actress, and it’s time you learn more about her.

