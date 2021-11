I would like to take an opportunity to thank the members of the community and the officers of the Liberal Police Department for coming together to make a difference in reducing property crimes. This is what community policing is about, working together to solve problems before a crime occurs. These positive results can only occur with the continued teamwork between the community and the police. Please continue to call us if you notice suspicious activity in your neighborhood so it can be monitored before a crime happens.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO