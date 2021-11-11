CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Community Counts: Daily Bread Soup Kitchen

By Matthew White
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1Ec1_0cthSvVK00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hunger and homelessness are constant issues in Champaign. But the non-profit organization, the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, tackles that need every day.

But it takes volunteers like Charlie Brown Jr. to make their mission achievable. Brown, like the people he serves each day, was in a situation he wanted out of.

“I was strung out on drugs, I was homeless, I was a lot of different things that I experience here with these guests and it’s what brought me here. It’s one of the reasons I came here because now I have a way to give back.”

Brown is able to do that as part of the Food Crew and Street Patrol at the D.B.S.K. The Food Crew picks up food from the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, Gordon’s and more to be prepared for those in need. That allows 250 meals to be offered daily and 100 guest served.

The Street Patrol allows Brown to be outside ensuring guests are safe and respectful to all.

But he says there’s more work being done than filling empty stomachs.

“We’re not only a soup kitchen but also a social service agency because we offer other services besides food. If our guests need I.D.’s, birth certificates, bus passes, or need pointed in the right direction with a drug abuse problem, we have avenues to point our guests in that direction.”

Brown’s passion for giving back is shared by other volunteers like Brownie Kocher, who moved from Seattle and joined right as the pandemic began. But she says COVID-19 has limited her experience a bit.

“I like working with the public and so that was the main reason I started working here was because there was interaction with clients. So COVID has really put a crimp in that for those of us who like to be up front and like to interact.”

Kocher says there are many opportunities to volunteer regardless of COVID-19’s impact.

So if you would be interested in donating time or energy to the non-profit, click here .

To learn more about the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, please visit their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Thanksgiving meal help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Turkey, mashed potatoes, and pie. Just a few of the staple items people think about when planning Thanksgiving dinner, but some families can only think about where their next meal will come from. “For several years, we’ve been, at Thanksgiving time, doing something special for Garden Hills elementary school families and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Kettle bell ringers needed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Shortages are something we’ve heard about a lot during the pandemic and now one group says it’s seeing a shortage of volunteers this coming holiday season. The Salvation Army in Champaign County is worried it won’t have enough people to ring bells. By Black Friday, organizers plan to have people at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Robinson Chiropractic to launch warm socks drive

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett is partnering with Robinson Chiropractic to launch a warm socks drive to benefit shelters across Danville. “Homeless service providers continue to face a long list of needs, with socks being a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett. “With winter approaching, I’m asking […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville moms have a new support group

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It started after Samantha Stafford had her first baby. She started to experience postpartum depression and anxiety. She’s not alone. The Illinois Department of Public Health said about half of new moms experience what they call the “Baby Blues”. Another 10 to 20% can experience more severe symptoms. When Stafford went […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Champaign, IL
WCIA

Millikin University to host benefit for Peacemaker Project 703

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University (MU) marketing students will host a soup supper on Tuesday to raise money for the Peacemaker Project 703 Foundation. The event will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance on the first floor of the University Commons. According to officials, this will […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

“Caring with Cayden” hopes to help people in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Caring with Cayden” it’s three simple words, that hold a big meaning. Cayden Ward is 11 years old and wants to give back and help his community. It’s something not every sixth grade boy would be doing with their free time, but Ward recognized a need in his community. “Because there’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District, city partner for recycling drop off event

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Park District and the City of Urbana’s U-Cycle program are partnering this week to celebrate America Recycles Day and to help Urbana residents dispose of hard-to-recycle items and learn more about recycling. From Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, residents can drop of the following items at the Anita Purves […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Makeup studio set to open with ribbon-cutting ceremony

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A new store will open for business on Wednesday at the Lincoln Square Mall. The City of Urbana will mark the opening of TheGlitterBoxx with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. TheGlitterBoxx is a makeup studio owned and operated by Champaign native Jalyece Carter. Carter said she is excited to open […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soup Kitchen#Daily Bread#Volunteers#Bread Soup#Charity#D B S K#The Street Patrol#Covid
WCIA

Culture Connection: Japanese Tea Ceremony

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people put honey in their tea. Others use sugar. But to properly perform Japanese Tea Ceremony, it takes “kokoro” — heart, mind, and spirit. Grad student Diana Liao says “it’s a fully body experience.” She began studying this artform in 2015 from U of I Professor Emeritus Kimiko Gunji, a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Dicamba-resistant Weeds

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Just as fast as chemical companies are introducing new herbicides, weeds are finding ways to survive them. Dicamba may be losing its ability to control summer emerging weeds, such as waterhemp. It may not a real problem for a homeowner who can pull a weed from a flower bed, but it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I building scheduled to begin demolition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign just announced that an iconic campus facility is coming down. According to U of I officials, the Old Feed Mill on St. Mary’s Road is scheduled to begin demolition at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said there is a replacement of this building. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Empty Bowl Supper and Saber Showcase to be held Thursday night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Empty Bowl Supper and Saber Showcase will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The event will be taken place at the High School of St. Thomas More (STM) on Mattis Avenue. Officials said they will be partnering with Culvers Restaurant to bring participants a simple but delicious […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Downtown Danville to hold Lighting Ceremony

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Danville officials are inviting people to join them November 26, as they light up Downtown Danville. According to Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer, the lights from Harrison to Main Street will be plugged in at 5:30 p.m., lighting up North Vermilion Street throughout Downtown Danville. After the street is […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: November 11

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX […]
SPORTS
WCIA

“Adopt a drain” program helps street flooding

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – You probably noticed the leaves falling fast Thursday because of the rain. Several neighborhoods in Champaign were covered with leaves. David McWilliams has lived in his house for about 30 years. He said they used to get water in their basement every now and then with heavy rain. The city recognized […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign School District finalizes COVID vaccine clinic for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District finalized plans for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic it will host for students. Below is the letter parents received Thursday from District Superintendent Dr. Shelia E. Boozer: Good Afternoon Unit 4 Families: We have been working closely with our partners at CUPHD to host a vaccination clinic for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New veterans memorial

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The veterans memorial at the Rantoul Sports Complex is finally complete. It’s a project they’ve been working on since 2009. Thursday, they cut the ribbon on the monument and officially dedicated it to veterans of the past, present, and future. The statue is built out of memorial bricks people in the […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
852
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy