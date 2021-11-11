Beef and Pork Exports On Record Pace; Beef Soars In September

That means they won't have to be blindingly bright just so drivers can see at night. In case you didn't know, headlight technology has been steadily advancing for quite some time. If you've only noticed headlamps getting brighter, well, you probably live in the United States, where most advanced automotive lighting technology has been restricted due to outdated legislation. Elsewhere in the world, headlights can do things like dim around oncoming traffic while painting a high-beam level of lighting in your lane, or turn down the brightness on some blinding reflective signage.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO