Agriculture

Beef and Pork Exports On Record Pace; Beef Soars In September

By Staff
livestockweekly.com
 5 days ago

Both U.S. beef and U.S. pork exports are on...

www.livestockweekly.com

dtnpf.com

US Questions Brazilian Beef Imports

Cattlemen like to see a strong beef export market, but talking about beef imports is a subject that most despise to their core. And while cases of bovine spongiform encephalitis (BSE) are never welcome, the recent announcement that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) has been detected in two humans in Brazil has now led to conversations on whether the U.S. should continue to allow fresh beef imports from Brazil.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

March Beef Exports Robust; Imports Tepid

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Red meat exports remain on record pace through third quarter

Both U.S. beef and U.S. pork exports are on a record pace through September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports posted one of the best months on record in September, with value climbing nearly 60% above last year. Pork export volume was slightly below last September, but value still increased 8%.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Lower U.S. Beef Prices Bolster Year-over-Year Increase in Exports

Lower U.S. Beef Prices Bolster Year-over-Year Increase in Exports. Increased domestic supplies have dampened U.S. beef prices, which continue to make U.S. beef exports more competitive. In February 2017, U.S. beef exports increased by 19.3 percent from the same period a year ago to 205.5 million pounds. The United States...
AGRICULTURE
yicaiglobal.com

31 Beef, Dairy Products, Other Top Russian Exports Go on Show at CIIE

(Yicai Global) Nov. 8 -- Russian beef, edible oils, dairy products and other brands old and new are on full display at this year’s China International Import Expo, a chance for Russian companies to enter the Chinese market. China is the most coveted export market for Russian firms, said Balsunaev...
AGRICULTURE
FOX2548 & WIProud

Beef Prices Up Nearly 18%

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. Don’t expect food prices to come down any time soon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture revising its outlook higher once again this month. The agency’s Economic Research Service is saying meat prices are leading the charge. With meat prices now forecast to rise anywhere from 5.5 to 6.5 […]
AGRICULTURE
Marconews.com

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in September as openings remain steady

The Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down. The number of Americans quitting their jobs edged up to 4.4 million in September, marking another all-time high after notching a record 4.3 million in August, according to the BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey. At that level, 3% of workers gave up their jobs.
BUSINESS
beef2live.com

Mexico Beef Production By Year

Mexico produced 4.47 billion pounds of beef in 2019, up 103.2 million pounds from the prior year. This is the most beef ever produced in Mexico. Mexico has produced more than 4 billion pounds of beef every year since 2014. Mexico has produced more than 3 billion pounds of beef...
AGRICULTURE
St. Albans Messenger

At MVU Thunderbird Co-op, students learn to raise and sell high-quality beef and pork

SWANTON — Students are raising, caring for and selling their high-quality beef and pork products for less than grocery store prices and making a buck on it. These teenagers, all students in Missisquoi Valley Union School District’s Animal Sciences Program, are receiving on-farm animal husbandry and veterinary training right on campus.
SWANTON, VT
