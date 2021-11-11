10 Best Black & White Films Of The Past Decade, Ranked

You can’t say that Passing, currently in theaters and on Netflix November 10, is either coming or going. The film, adapted by Rebecca Hall from Black writer Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name and shot entirely in black and white, embodies the close reading—not necessarily of text, but of gestures and attitudes—that became crucial for Black survival under American chattel slavery, during Reconstruction, and thereafter. At the beginning of the film, a light-skinned woman, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson), passes for white while doing her daily errands in New York City’s Upper East Side. But when she goes home to Harlem, to her darker-skinned husband, Brian (Moonlight and The Eddy’s André Holland) and very dark-skinned sons, she’s Black again.
