Fed Cattle Market Appears To Be Breaking Out, Ask At $133

CZ Cattle Market Analytics analyst Ed Czerwien from Amarillo, TX, provides the following fed cattle recap for the week ending Oct. 30, 2021. The daily spot Choice box beef cutout ended the week on Friday Oct 29 at $285.72 which was $3.90 higher compared to previous Friday and now starting to climb higher during the last 2 weeks. Last year it was $208.10 on the same Friday, which was about $0.50 higher. During 2014 it was $251.20 on the same Friday so about 34 dollars higher now. The end of this week the daily Choice Chuck and Round primal were 3 to 5 higher. The daily Choice Loin primal was 2 higher and the Rib was 14 higher, so it has started the prime rib type cooking fall rally climbing 26 higher in two weeks. The weekly total for the daily cutout was 677 loads and about 10 % of the weekly total loads sold.

