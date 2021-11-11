Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple games due to calf injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ turnaround this season has largely come without top defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas will now be forced to play without both its starting defensive ends.

Randy Gregory suffered a calf injury during practice Wednesday, and Mike McCarthy confirmed he is set to be sidelined multiple games, Jon Machota of The Athletic tweets. IR is a possibility for Gregory, who has emerged as a key pass rusher after years of suspension trouble.

The injury occurred during a one-on-one drill Wednesday, and a subsequent MRI revealed a calf strain. Gregory has largely done well to stay on the field this season, which comes after the former second-round pick spent much of his career away from the Cowboys due to suspensions. In seven games, Gregory has recorded five sacks and 12 quarterback hits. The seventh-year D-lineman has added a team-high two forced fumbles during what has been a breakthrough season.

Lawrence remains on IR with a broken foot. He has been out since Week 1. The Cowboys have the option of moving first-rounder Micah Parsons to defensive end, which they did earlier this season when Gregory landed on the COVID-19 list. Parsons, despite playing mostly in an off-ball role, has matched Gregory’s five sacks. No other Cowboy edge rusher has more than one sack, however.

This certainly stands to hurt the Cowboys, which are coming off a shocking showing against the Broncos. Dallas trailed 30-0 at one point in a two-score loss. Partially on the strength of an improved defense, the Cowboys remain 2.5 games up in the NFC East.