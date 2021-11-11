CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple games due to calf injury

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ilk3_0cthR63500
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ turnaround this season has largely come without top defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas will now be forced to play without both its starting defensive ends.

Randy Gregory suffered a calf injury during practice Wednesday, and Mike McCarthy confirmed he is set to be sidelined multiple games, Jon Machota of The Athletic tweets. IR is a possibility for Gregory, who has emerged as a key pass rusher after years of suspension trouble.

The injury occurred during a one-on-one drill Wednesday, and a subsequent MRI revealed a calf strain. Gregory has largely done well to stay on the field this season, which comes after the former second-round pick spent much of his career away from the Cowboys due to suspensions. In seven games, Gregory has recorded five sacks and 12 quarterback hits. The seventh-year D-lineman has added a team-high two forced fumbles during what has been a breakthrough season.

Lawrence remains on IR with a broken foot. He has been out since Week 1. The Cowboys have the option of moving first-rounder Micah Parsons to defensive end, which they did earlier this season when Gregory landed on the COVID-19 list. Parsons, despite playing mostly in an off-ball role, has matched Gregory’s five sacks. No other Cowboy edge rusher has more than one sack, however.

This certainly stands to hurt the Cowboys, which are coming off a shocking showing against the Broncos. Dallas trailed 30-0 at one point in a two-score loss. Partially on the strength of an improved defense, the Cowboys remain 2.5 games up in the NFC East.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals, Cowboys also pursued Von Miller

[RELATED: Rams Talking Extension With Von Miller’s Camp]. Miller is on track for free agency this spring, so the Cowboys and Cardinals could get another shot at him soon. However, the Rams are working diligently to make sure that can’t happen — they’re already discussing a new deal for the 11th-year pro.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys activate WR Michael Gallup from IR

After a lengthy ramp-up period, Michael Gallup will make his long-awaited return soon. The Cowboys announced they activated the fourth-year wide receiver from injured reserve Saturday. Gallup has missed the past seven games for Dallas, which placed him on IR after a calf injury took him out of the team’s...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Want NFL To Review CeeDee Lamb Choking Incident

Lost in the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week was a choking incident involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. On the play in question, Lamb caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But as the two grappled on the ground, Smith appeared to have his arm wrapped around Lamb’s neck.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
ESPN

The story for Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory now about football, his future

FRISCO, Texas -- Finally, the narrative around Randy Gregory with the Dallas Cowboys is about what he's doing on the field. For so long, the defensive end’s story was about his inability to avoid violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy that led to suspensions that cost him 52 games (including all of the 2017 and 2019 seasons). Gregory has been through extensive counseling to help deal with anxiety issues. He says he found clarity through treatment and a better understanding of why he reacts the way he does in certain situations.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys De Randy Gregory#Ir#Mri
WFAA

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory working on discernment while playing with an edge

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants his players to play with an edge. One player who has taken Quinn's message to heart is defensive end Randy Gregory, who tends to play angry. However, Gregory went over the edge twice against the Minnesota Vikings in the 20-16 win...
NFL
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Dak Prescott (calf) not listed on final injury report for Week 9 clash with Broncos

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) is available for Week 9's game against the Denver Broncos. Prescott was a full participant at practice on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Week 9's meeting with Denver. CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Amari Cooper (hamstring) are both listed as questionable. Our models expect Prescott to attempt 35.5 passes against the Vikings on Sunday. He is the QB4 in our Week 9 fantasy rankings.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Cowboys News: Michael Gallup to Omit 3-5 Weeks After Struggling Calf Injury in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys will be without receiver Michael Gallup for the next three to 5 weeks attributable to of a calf injury he suffered in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in step with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss game vs. Dallas Cowboys due to COVID-19 protocols

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced. Lock is the second Broncos player this week to be ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols as tight end Noah Fant tested positive on Tuesday and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Denver guard Netane Muti is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive in October.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Randy Gregory’s living in the present, but also thinking about a future contract

Randy Gregory’s next contract may or may not be with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a long time coming for Randy Gregory. The talented defensive end got his opportunity this season to showcase what he could do playing a full schedule and he’s taken advantage. Currently, Gregory leads the Dallas Cowboys with five sacks and has two games in which he’s brought down the quarterback twice. Also, he leads the team with 29 pressures and his 90.5 grade is third for all edge rushers according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Randy Gregory pay day? Gameday predictions, how to watch, McCarthy gets love

Last week was a rollercoaster of a gameday for the Dallas Cowboys; the quarterback roulette between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, with the latter pulling off a miraculous win in Minnesota. This Sunday, Prescott returns to the field against the 4-4 Denver Broncos, who have some interesting storylines with Dallas coming off of this years’ draft and are now without their franchise star in Von Miller.
NFL
SFGate

Cowboys DE Gregory sidelined as latest with calf strain

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Randy Gregory Out; When Can DeMarcus Lawrence Make Cowboys Injury Comeback?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday, a "multiple-week injury,''as coach Mike McCarthy termed it on Thursday morning. The MRI results from Wednesday evening suggest a move to three-week IR for Gregory, who with his five sacks has been among Dallas' best defensive players during the team's 6-2 start. And that move is official now.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Calf Injury After Loss: 'I Didn't Feel It. I'm Fine'

Dak Prescott struggled in his return to the field in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday after missing last weekend's win over the Minnesota Vikings because of a calf injury suffered in an Oct. 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. The 28-year-old said his calf was...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy