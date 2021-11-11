The Media Column: Fawning Mac Jones coverage doesn’t match the reality

The delusion began on draft night. It was inevitable that any quarterback the Patriots drafted would be compared to Tom Brady, but Mac Jones hit the comparison a little too on the nose — right down to the college dad-bod. By the end of training camp, the chorus got even louder: Jones was anointed Brady’s heir apparent before he threw a regular season pass. The unvarnished praise has continued throughout the fall, even as Jones’ performance has plateaued.

The fawning coverage of Jones doesn’t quite match the reality.

As the most successful NFL franchise this century, the Patriots are well-represented on the national media scene. Patriots alumni sit on pregame shows and TV sets, all spouting the doctrine of Belichick. Sports talk radio callers weren’t the only ones comparing Jones to young Brady. It was people like Tedy Bruschi and Charlie Weis.

“You are going to see similarities to this offense of when Tom Brady ran this offense,” Bruschi said in August. “They are turning the page on Tom Brady but then opening up the Mac Jones chapter.”

Added Weis on The Greg Hill Show: “The two most important things are do you have the it factor and are you accurate? And he has the it factor and he’s accurate. Now, just like Tommy …”

Understandably, the words of Brady’s first NFL offensive coordinator and a Patriots Hall of Famer carry more weight than the average bloviator’s. Soon enough, other ex-players echoed their sentiments. Analyst desks are filled with players and coaches who Belichick spooked on his way to six Super Bowl championship. They are mesmerized by Patriots mystique and aura.

I mean, how else can you explain Ryan Clark, who played with the Steelers from 2006-13, predicting the Patriots will make it back to the Super Bowl after wins against the Jets, Chargers and Panthers. “The Patriots are going to mess around and get to the Super Bowl,” Clark said Monday.

The turbulence of the AFC is helping the Patriots’ case. The Bills lost to the Jaguars; the Chiefs look lethargic; and the Ravens spot their opponents multiple scores before getting into the game. The Patriots are peaking as everybody else falls.

But their defense is more responsible for their signature wins than Jones. Adrian Phillips returned a pick-six against the Chargers, and the Patriots intercepted Sam Darnold on three straight drives Sunday, including an 88-yard touchdown return from J.C. Jackson. Belichick’s defense overwhelmed Justin Herbert and Darnold.

In fact, the Patriots failed to score a touchdown in their last five trips to the red zone in LA. But that didn’t stop Rich Eisen from basically calling Jones the perfect quarterback. “I didn’t think anything about Mac Jones except for the fact he’s going to be efficient and there’s no way he’s going to make the mistake that’s going to cost them the game,” Eisen said last week on his radio show.

According to the numbers, Jones has been an average quarterback this season. The Alabama standout is ranked 21st in yards per game, tied for 20th in touchdowns and tied for the 10th-most interceptions thrown. He excels in completion percentage, ranking ninth. But completion percentage doesn’t matter if you’re not scoring. All passes aren’t created equal.

That’s not to say Jones is unimpressive. He possesses a clear command of the offense, and was let down by his teammates earlier in the season: Damien Harris’ fumble against Miami; losing to the Cowboys despite finding for Kendrick Bourne for a late 75-yard touchdown pass. But now the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Jones has a 75.7 QB rating over the last two games. He’s been average.

Not to Dan Orlovsky, however.

“I think Mac Jones is the best rookie quarterback I have ever seen when it comes to knowing who to throw to, when to throw it, and then how to throw it,” Orlovsky said last week.

It helps that Jones is ahead of his rookie peers. He ranks first among rookies in passing yards, touchdown passes, completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating, and has the fewest interceptions of the five starters. But there is still one half of football left to play. Justin Fields, for example, looked pretty good running that two-minute drill for the Bears Monday night, marching them up for the field for a touchdown in one minute.

The Patriots are winning on defense and getting solid, but not great play from their young quarterback. That’s good enough on its own. There’s no need to fabricate tales of Mac Jones grandeur, or harken back to 2001. That team featured four Patriots Hall of Famers, and a nascent Tom Brady.

The constant comparisons will eventually spoil the ride.

———————-

Schefty the Spin Doctor : Adam Schefter should just took to trade rumors. The insatiable NFL Insider committed another journalistic blunder this week when he tweeted about the Dalvin Cook domestic violence case ... from the sole perspective of Cook's agent.

Since then, Cook's girlfriend has accused the running back of domestic violence -- and released images showing her with visible bruises and a bloody nose.

Last month, Schefter was lambasted for sending over the copy of a story to Washington president Bruce Allen, calling him "Mr. Editor" in the process. The email was a peek inside Schefter's sources: agents and front office people. He doesn't speak to anybody else: the man admittedly never attends games.

Agents spin things, including domestic violence cases involving their clients. What a bad whiff for Schefter.

Americans are sticking to sports : Last fall was maybe the most divisive election season in modern U.S. history. While the polarization still exists — and is arguably even worse now — an increasing number of Americans are trading in their nightly cable news habits for a ballgame.

Axios recently published the top 10 topics by monthly page views in Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2021. While the coronavirus and Trump are still at the top of the list, sports take six of the next eight spots: NFL, football, ESPN, Houston (Astros), Las Vegas (Jon Gruden, Raiders) and San Francisco (49ers, Giants).

Obviously, this is great news for the sports industry. Ratings and interest slumped during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, introducing the question about whether pro sports would be less of a factor in our new normal. That hasn’t proven to be the case. On TV, the NFL is on pace to place a record high number of its games among TV’s top 100 telecasts this year. A smaller percentage of people may be watching regular TV, but a larger share of them are tuning into the NFL.

And Americans with all cable and streaming packages are reading about it.

Fauria is a radio ironman : Christian Fauria is in the midst of his 25 for 25K to benefit the American Diabetes Association. As of Thursday morning, he still has plenty of energy.

It’s an incredible endeavor, and let me tell you, not an easy effort. Doing radio is draining. Here’s to Christian finishing strong.

