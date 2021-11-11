CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIDIVE Streams Live-Action School-Live! Film

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this live-action adaptation of the smash-hit anime series SCHOOL-LIVE!, members of the School Living Club must use whatever resources they can find at school to survive the ravages of a zombie outbreak—but not all of the club's members are aware of the undead danger lurking just around the...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

ComicBook

Gantz Live-Action Movie in Development With Overlord Director

A new live-action movie based on Hiroya Oku's Gantz is now in development, and Overlord director Julius Avery has signed on to helm the new project! Oku's original manga first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump back in the 2000s, and quickly took off with fans due to its otherworldly, death game like concept. The series came to an end in 2013, but has since sparked not only some official sequels and spin-offs, but a few anime, CG animated, and live-action movie adaptations as well.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Way of the Househusband Manga Gets Live-Action Film Next Summer

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in early summer 2022. The cast members from the manga's previous live-action series are reprising their roles for the film, including Hiroshi Tamaki (center in image below) as Tatsu, Haruna Kawaguchi (right) as Miku, and Jun Shison (left) as Masa.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Touken Ranbu Film Sequel Trailer Reveals November 23 Premiere

TOHO Visual Entertainment began streaming a trailer for the sequel to the live-action Touken Ranbu film on Thursday, and the video reveals the film's November 23 premiere. Stage shot photo cards will be distributed to theatergoers during the first three weeks. Four different cards featuring different characters will be available each week.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action Zenkamono Film's Trailer Reveals January 28 Release

The official website and Twitter account for the live-action film of Masahito Kagawa (Shimane no Bengoshi, Mashiro Hi) and Tо̄ji Tsukishima's Zenkamono manga revealed last week the film's January 28 release and a trailer:. Advanced tickets went on sale on October 29. The tickets come with a set of three...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#The School Living Club#Amazon Prime Video
hypebeast.com

Hollywood Is Now Developing a 'Gantz' Live-Action Adaptation

According to reports, Hollywood is now developing a live-action adaptation of Shueisha‘s Weekly Shōnen Jump serialized series Gantz. Director Julius Avery of Overlord is now tied to direct the film despite no official of the project just yet. When asked about the news, original manga creator Hiroya Oku revealed that...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Dates Live-Action “YuYu Hakusho”

A live-action series adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s famed manga “YuYu Hakusho” is coming to Netflix in December 2023. Netflix officially announced the date today with the show joining two other celebrated manga and anime works becoming Netflix live-action series – this month’s “Cowboy Bebop” and a previously announced “One Piece” series.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast Film's English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals Music by Anime's Taku Iwasaki, GRANRODEO

January 7 film of what-if role-reversal story also reveals more cast. An event for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise debuted the full English-subtitled trailer and a new visual for Bungo Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast, the live-action film of Kafka trailer's light novel Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast, on Saturday. The teaser announces the film's musicians and more of the cast.
MOVIES
Siliconera

Netflix One Piece Live-Action Cast Announced

Netflix shared big news about the One Piece live-action cast. We now know who will play Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. The actors appeared in a video and there are “wanted” posters for each one. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda also released a statement about the decision.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Mobile Suit Gundam Releases Live-Action Film's First Concept Art

Mobile Suit: Gundam is easily the biggest mech anime franchise to arrive thanks to Yoshiyuki Tomino and the anime studio Sunrise, first landing in the 1970s and since spawning countless anime series and movies. With Netflix currently working on live-action adaptations of the likes of Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho, the streaming service is set to jump into the pilot's seat for a new film diving into the universe of the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon with an upcoming live-action take on the world of Gundam, revealing the first concept art for the film.
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Monster High Gets Live-Action Television Movie

The series inspired by the iconic monster franchise, Monster High, has now revealed that they are moving forward with production on a live-action TV film. Mattel Inc. and Nickelodeon have teamed up to bring Monster High back to life in a film that has a dynamic cast, in this musical movie rendition of the hit franchise inspired by horror icons. Production has been confirmed to have started in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is slated to premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Live Action Mulan Turned Out To Be A Disappointment

As part of Disney’s slate of live-action remakes, Mulan made its way onto Disney Plus last September. What made this remake such a highly anticipated film was due to the fact that the live-action version was deviating from the original source material. Granted, the core premise of the 1998 classic was intact, which was about a young girl who disguises herself as a man to take the place of her father to battle the northern invaders in China. Gone was the talking dragon Mushu and the cricket from the animated feature, along with the musical numbers that accompanied the original film. This realistic approach was surely a bold take that had the potential to be a great film. However, that didn’t end up being the case. While more critics favored the live-action remake, which currently has a solid 74% on rotten tomatoes, audiences haven’t been too keen on the updated version of Mulan. So, why is the 2020 remake a disappointment? The ingredients for a fantastic film were all there; however, Mulan shows us again why its so hard to recapture the magic and charm of the original film. Let’s dive deeper into Mulan.
MOVIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Coldplay release live EP; concert film to stream on Amazon Prime Video next week

Last month, Coldplay christened Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena with a special concert, but if you couldn’t make it, a live EP captured at the show is available today. Live From Climate Pledge Arena includes four songs: “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and two songs from their new album Music of the Spheres — “People of the Pride” and “Human Heart,” with We Are KING. The EP is available exclusively at Amazon Music.
ROCK MUSIC
Anime News Network

Supernatural Comedy Anime Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai's 1st Video Reveals Cast, Studio, 2022 TV Debut

Hisako Kanemoto, Rina Hidaka, Konomi Kohara, Maaya Uchida, Kaori Ishihara star. The official website for the anime of Imari Arita's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. manga (The Company Slave Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) manga began streaming the first promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, studio, visual, and 2022 television premiere.
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

Cynthia Erivo Cast in Live Action Wicked Film

Cynthia Erivo will be defying gravity as she is cast in the live action adaptation of Wicked. The film has been in development hell since the popular Broadway show came out in 2004. Initially all reports indicated that the original cast would be reprising their roles. But now over fifteen years later, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth have aged out. Erivo has earned the coveted spot as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West in the live action Wicked.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Harem Marriage Live-Action Series Casts Haruka Shimazaki

The series will air on ABC in January 2022. Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp, Mairu no Vich) is directing the adaptation. Kana Yamada (The Naked Director) is writing the script and is also directing the series. Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January....
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Monster High' live-action musical enters production

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Mattel have started production on a live-action, television musical based on Mattel's line of Monster High fashion dolls. The feature-length television movie is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and will premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon. The musical will follow half human and half werewolf...
MOVIES

