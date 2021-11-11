HIDIVE Streams Live-Action School-Live! Film

As part of Disney’s slate of live-action remakes, Mulan made its way onto Disney Plus last September. What made this remake such a highly anticipated film was due to the fact that the live-action version was deviating from the original source material. Granted, the core premise of the 1998 classic was intact, which was about a young girl who disguises herself as a man to take the place of her father to battle the northern invaders in China. Gone was the talking dragon Mushu and the cricket from the animated feature, along with the musical numbers that accompanied the original film. This realistic approach was surely a bold take that had the potential to be a great film. However, that didn’t end up being the case. While more critics favored the live-action remake, which currently has a solid 74% on rotten tomatoes, audiences haven’t been too keen on the updated version of Mulan. So, why is the 2020 remake a disappointment? The ingredients for a fantastic film were all there; however, Mulan shows us again why its so hard to recapture the magic and charm of the original film. Let’s dive deeper into Mulan.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO