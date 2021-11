A part-time McHenry firefighter and paramedic is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a nonprofit firefighters' association. John A. Kuhl, 54, faces felony charges of fraud and theft after he used the McHenry Firefighters Association's debit card to make personal purchases and withdraw cash, according to a McHenry Police Department criminal complaint. Kuhl was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Nov. 5 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, McHenry Fire Protection District Chief Rudy Horist said.

MCHENRY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO