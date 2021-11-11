Preview: Blues vs. Predators

Kentucky, Duke Blue Devils, Mike Krzyzewski, Kentucky Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, New York City, East Rutherford, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball. The ninth-ranked Duke men’s basketball team opens the program’s 117th season with a marquee showdown versus 10th-ranked Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday in New York City. A match-up between two of the four winningest programs in NCAA history, Duke has won eight of the last 10 meetings with Kentucky and is 6-2 versus the Wildcats under Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils’ 6-4 record in the 10-year history of the Champions Classic is the best of the four Blue Bloods, followed by Kentucky and Kansas (each 5-5) and Michigan State (4-6). Madison Square Garden has long been a home away from home for the Blue Devils as Duke’s all-time record at the current version of MSG stands at 38-18, including 33-11 under Coach K.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO