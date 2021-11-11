CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports for Thursday Nov 11th

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night football. STL Blues host the Nashville Predators pregame 630 puck drop 7pm on Q94. The First Midwest Bank Current River Challenge in Van Buren is set for November 26th...

ozarkradionews.com

Mustangs Couldn’t Outrun Lightning; Zizzers win 42 to 7

The Zizzers took control of the ball at open, and quickly managed to score a touchdown with a 1 point kick to match. The Mustangs and Zizzers traded defensive victories with one another for a good portion of the first quarter, the ball changed hands several times between both teams until the Mustangs eventually scored, tying the game for the first quarter. The second quarter looked tense between the teams, until the Zizzers managed to pull ahead. The score became the Zizzers leading 20-7 after a big 45+ yard run. Right at the end of the quarter, there was another score with a 2-point conversion. The intense first half ended with Zizzers leading 28 to 7.
FOOTBALL
ozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues vs. Predators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues return home for the first time since Oct. 30 after going 2-1-1 on a West coast road trip. The trip finished with a thriller in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, a shootout win led by one of the best games of Jordan Binnington‘s career. Binnington made 39 saves over the course of the game and stopped all four of the Jets’ shootout attempts to seal the win.
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Hosts South Carolina in Battle for Mayor’s Cup Trophy

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou football (4-5, 1-4 SEC) returns to Faurot Field and Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 to face South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC) in the battle for the Mayor’s Cup Trophy. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Dave Neal, Duece McAllister and Andraya Carter on the call.
COLUMBIA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Grizzlies lose twice at Iowa/Missouri Challenge, host Link Year Prep Tuesday

(Burlington, Iowa)- The beginning of the basketball season has been a proving ground for the MSU-West Plains Grizzlies. After a trip to Burlington, Iowa, for the Iowa/Missouri challenge at Southeastern Community College, the Grizzlies find themselves sitting at 1-5 for the season with 4 of the 5 losses against teams in the national top 13. In spite of the results, the Grizzlies have acquitted themselves very well against the stern competition.
BURLINGTON, IA
ozarkradionews.com

Grizzlies are off to Hutchinson, Kansas

(West Plains) A nice crowd gathered on the MSU-West Plains campus to send best wishes to the Grizzly volleyball team as they departed for Hutchinson, Kansas, for the national tournament starting Thursday. Approximately 100 well wishers were on hand for a special ceremony which featured state representative Karla Eslinger presenting...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Grizzlies host Link Year Prep this evening

(West Plains) The Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzlies will be back on their home court tonight when they host the Lions of Link Year Academy. Game time is 7 pm at the Civic Center. The season has seen the Grizzlies win just 1 of their first 6 games. Four of...
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Kangaroos upset Mizzou

(Columbia) The Missouri Tigers suffered an embarrassing setback Monday night when the Kangaroos of the University of Missouri-Kansas City dominated the Tigers, 80-66 in Columbia. UMKC came into the game as 11-point underdogs. This makes the second win in a row for the ‘Roos over Missouri. UMKC won 69-61 over...
COLUMBIA, MO

