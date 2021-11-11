Sports for Thursday Nov 11th

The Zizzers took control of the ball at open, and quickly managed to score a touchdown with a 1 point kick to match. The Mustangs and Zizzers traded defensive victories with one another for a good portion of the first quarter, the ball changed hands several times between both teams until the Mustangs eventually scored, tying the game for the first quarter. The second quarter looked tense between the teams, until the Zizzers managed to pull ahead. The score became the Zizzers leading 20-7 after a big 45+ yard run. Right at the end of the quarter, there was another score with a 2-point conversion. The intense first half ended with Zizzers leading 28 to 7.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO