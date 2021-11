Paramount Pictures has tapped worldwide marketing and distribution president Marc Weinstock to run one unified division. As a result of the reorganization, marketing co-president Mary Daily is departing. She had focused more on the international side of the aisle. Newly installed Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins detailed the changes on Monday in a note to staff. Robbins further announced that Pam Kaufman, president of global consumer products for ViacomCBS, will now run Paramount’s Themed Entertainment division as well. She will report to Robbins and ViacomCBS Networks president-CEO Raffaele Annecchino. Kevin Suh will be stepping down in his role as the current president of...

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO