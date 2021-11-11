CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar soars to 16-month high, stocks rebound after CPI scare

By Herbert Lash
 5 days ago

* Dollar hits 16-month high on bets for earlier rate hikes

* Equity markets rebound on outlook for strong earnings

* U.S. CPI rises at fastest pace since 1990, roiling markets

* China Evergrande averts default, helping lift markets

* Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday, hitting a 16-month high a day after the strongest inflation reading in more than three decades, as currency markets anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes next year while equities headed higher, with stock investors focused on the rosy earnings outlook.

The UK’s blue-chip stock index hit 20-month highs as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default. European shares rose after Goldman Sachs said earnings have been resilient to supply chain snags.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six peers including the yen and euro, rose more on Thursday. On Wednesday the greenback had its biggest daily jump since March following U.S. consumer price data.

The CPI posted its biggest monthly gain in four months to lift the annual increase in inflation to 6.2%, the strongest year-on-year rise since November 1990.

The dollar pushed the euro below $1.15, leaving the next major chart support level down at $1.12. European stocks shuffled higher, sensing the potential for a competitiveness boost, but Japan’s yen slid toward a four-year low at 114.15 per dollar.

“Inflation in and of itself isn’t always a bad thing for the equity market,” Don Townswick, director of equity strategies at institutional asset manager Conning. “Typically tightening happens when the economy is doing really well, so merely the prospect of some higher interest rates isn’t a problem.”

MSCI’s all-country world index advanced 0.19% and the broad STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.24%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.20%, the S&P 500 added 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.78%.

China and Japan’s stock markets also rose. China’s markets were supported by property giant Evergrande avoiding default again and hopes Beijing would give the broader sector support. The Nikkei was helped by the weaker yen, which aids exporters.

Chinese blue chips rallied 1.6%. Evergrande jumped nearly 7%. Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.6% while the yen weakened as far as 114.15 per dollar from as strong as 112.73 earlier this week.

INFLATION

Tesla gained 0.8% to claw back some of the 12% lost after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell about $5 billion of his shares in the electric carmaker he founded.

Walt Disney fell nearly 7.6% to lead declines among Dow components, as it reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since the service’s launch and posted downbeat profits at its theme parks.

Gold prices neared five-month highs they touched the previous session as investors have sought inflation hedges. Gold jumped to a five-month high of $1,868.20 overnight before easing to around $1,862 on Thursday.

Oil rose above $83 a barrel in volatile trading, recovering from sharp falls triggered by inflation concerns as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to rising energy prices.

Brent crude rose $0.42 to $83.06 a barrel. U.S. crude added $0.59 to $81.93 a barrel.

Bitcoin hit a fresh record at $69,000 before dipping back to around $64,860.

Benzinga

Dollar Tree Stock Soars Into Blue Skies: What's Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shot up over 15% higher at one point on Monday to reach a new all-time high of $131.70. The discount retail store received a number of upgrades including R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin slapping a whopping $171 price target on the stock. Investment firm Mantle Ridge also said it had taken a 5.7% stake in the company valued at $1.8 billion.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
Financial World

King Dollar dominates, hits fresh 16-month high as inflation heats up

On Tuesday, in late-afternoon Asia-Pacific trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average has been trading almost unchanged at 95.40, holding on to its yesterday’s gains, as a sharp shoot-up in inflation indicators alongside hopes of a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance in a near term had prompted FX traders to jump on the bandwagon of a US Dollar buying-frenzy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Emerging market currencies whacked as Turkey's lira slumps nearly 3%

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - MSCI'S main emerging market currency index (.MIEM00000CUS) saw its biggest fall since mid-August on Tuesday as a rising dollar and more large drops in Turkey's lira sparked selling. The lira slumped nearly 3% while South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble all suffered heavy...
CURRENCIES
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Lucid Stock Hits 9-Month High After Lifting Production Outlook

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is up 9.4% at $49.01 this morning, hitting its highest level since February after posting smaller-than-expected third-quarter losses of 21 cents per share. The electric vehicle concern said reservations jumped to 13,000 last quarter, amounting to an order book of roughly $1.3 billion, with numbers now beyond 17,000. CEO Peter Rawlinson noted demand for its Lucid Air model is rising, predicting the production of 20,000 units by 2022.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher on support from energy, mining stocks

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as commodity-focused shares led gains, although a rise in Treasury and domestic bond yields following strong U.S. retail sales and signs of a slowdown in the local housing market capped gains. At 9:51 a.m....
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold's rally halted by retail sales snag

* It will be a slow grind higher for gold now - analyst. Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Tuesday from an over five-month peak as upbeat U.S. retail sales data for October gave a fillip to the dollar, making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price dips under $60K as Dollar Strength Index reaches 16-month highs

Bitcoin (BTC) logged its worst daily performance since September as BTC price slid by 10% to under $59,000 on Tuesday. On the other hand, the U.S. dollar jumped to its best level in sixteen months after spending across the American retail sector grew despite persistent Covid-19 fears and inflation concerns.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Latest ECB rate-hike pushback turns euro into falling knife

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s latest comments on inflation have lobbed another grenade in the path of the euro. Already down over 7% to the dollar this year, the euro tumbled against every major currency after ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday effectively quashed money markets’ expectations of a 2022 interest rate rise. Tightening policy now would only choke off economic recovery, she said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after hawkish central bank messages

(Updates with cenbank statement, press conference, forint reaction) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank after it raised its base rate by 30 basis points in line with forecasts but disappointing some investors. The forint rebounded after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) pledged a "more extensive and longer lasting" policy tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations. The currency was 0.4% up on the day and trading at 364.27 by 1504 GMT. The forint was helped by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag's press conference at which he announced new monetary policy tools and said that the NBH must be ready to set the interest rate on one-week deposits above the base rate, two FX traders said. "The bank will try to support the forint with a higher one-week deposit rate, but the big question is how much higher it will be," one trader said. The bank sets the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility on Thursday at its weekly tender. Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates had worried markets over the past weeks, putting pressure on the forint. "The central bank will need to maintain large interest rate hikes at its upcoming meetings to prevent the forint from coming under further downward pressure," Liam Peach at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved by the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said. The forint has also been pressured by larger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter inflation. However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter. Elsewhere, the Czech crown and the Romanian leu were little moved. The Polish zloty slid 0.25% to 4.6555 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 bps each in December and January were needed. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1604 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.2130 25.2380 +0.10% +4.03 = crown => % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 364.270 365.740 +0.40% -0.43% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6555 4.6440 -0.25% -2.07% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9491 4.9500 +0.02% -1.70% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5090 7.5095 +0.01% +0.51 = kuna => % EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.480 117.580 +0.09% +0.08 = dinar => 0 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1383.20 1379.79 +0.25% +34.6 00 7% .BUX Budapest 51890.0 51789.8 +0.19% +23.2 1 0 3% .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2339.73 2335.04 +0.20% +17.9 > 3% .BETI Buchares 12845.0 12832.8 +0.09% +31.0 t 3 9 0% .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1227.85 1225.46 +0.20% +36.3 P a P> 0% .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1994.07 2000.19 -0.31% +14.6 > 5% .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 813.65 815.81 -0.26% +8.69 15 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 608.76 606.08 +0.44% +36.0 > 3% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 3.3000 0.0040 +403bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 2.9900 -0.0060 +354bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 2.7800 -0.0140 +302bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 2.8080 -0.3370 +354bp -33bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 3.0450 -0.1070 +360bp -11bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 3.0000 0.0310 +324bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 4.20 4.14 4.03 3.14 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 3.43 3.84 4.08 2.26 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 2.93 3.16 3.21 1.62 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling rises after UK jobs rise eases BoE's worries

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday as traders bet some of the Bank of England’s concerns about the risks of raising interest rates could soften, after data showed British employers hired more people in October after a job-protecting furlough scheme ended. Fears of a slowdown in...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks tick up, dollar holds high following strong retail data

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains and strong U.S. retail sales data tempered concerns about the global economy. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday-buying...
STOCKS
