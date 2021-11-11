CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Sterling hits fresh 2021 low vs dollar, economy loses steam

By Julien Ponthus
 5 days ago

(Updates prices, adds comment)

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to its lowest level of 2021 against the dollar on Thursday as the British economy appeared to lose momentum and a surge in U.S. inflation boosted the greenback amid bets that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates faster than expected.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed Britain’s economy grew by 0.6% in September but estimates for previous months were revised lower, leaving the economy still smaller than it was in February 2020.

“The latest UK growth data has done little to help the pound at a time of weakness”, IG market analyst Joshua Mahony commented.

Sterling fell to its lowest since December 2020 in morning trading at $1.3365 and failed to recover through the session.

At 1614 GMT it traded down 0.13% at $1.3385.

In its November policy meeting, the Bank of England left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% having previously signalled it could raise it.

Markets are now pricing in a high probability of a December rate rise but uncertainty remains high. .

ING market economist James Smith said he believed the slowing momentum of the British economy was unlikely to have a major influence on BoE policymakers for whom the recovery of the labour market is a key priority.

“It’s a close call between a December and February rate rise, though we think the former is more likely - especially if the jobs data brings the committee good news”, he said in a client note.

A tighter monetary policy would help boost the British currency, economists say.

“The expectation, and eventual delivery, of a rate hike should allow sterling to recover its recent losses,” said Dean Turner, an economist UBS Global Wealth Management. Currency derivative markets are expecting more weakness for the pound with the cost of options to protect against further downside at its highest level since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Versus the euro, the pound ticked down 0.1% at 85.66 pence.

Also rattling investors’ nerves is the post-Brexit dispute between Britain and the European Union over trade with Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s foreign minister said on Thursday that comments from Britain’s Brexit minister suggest there is still some time to find a solution to trading difficulties before Britain seeks to scrap some of the post-Brexit arrangements.

Reuters

Stocks tick up, dollar holds high following strong retail data

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains and strong U.S. retail sales data tempered concerns about the global economy. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday-buying...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling rises after UK jobs rise eases BoE's worries

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday as traders bet some of the Bank of England’s concerns about the risks of raising interest rates could soften, after data showed British employers hired more people in October after a job-protecting furlough scheme ended. Fears of a slowdown in...
RETAIL
Reuters

Tanzanian economy grew at 4.7% in H1 2021 - central bank

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The economy of mainland Tanzania grew at 4.7% in the first half of 2021, compared to 4.9% for the same period of 2020, the Bank of Tanzania said in a statement on Tuesday. Inflation remained within the target 3-5% and revenues “performed satisfactorily”,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Record low Turkish lira teeters on the edge as rate cuts sting

ANKARA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira plunged nearly 4% to a new record low of 10.45 to the dollar on Tuesday, prompting some analysts to warn of another currency crisis due to a central bank seen as bowing to political pressure and slashing interest rates. The lira has shed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Neon Energy, Social Energy Supply cease to trade in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) -Two more British energy suppliers, Neon Energy and Social Energy Supply, have ceased to trade, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the tally of companies to collapse in the country since the start of September to 19. Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Turkish Lira hits record low below 10 against US Dollar

Turkish Lira, a long-hailed currency of a fiscally embattled nation that had been facing off a flurry of geopolitical issues alongside a soaring inflation over past five years, had hit a record low on Friday and traded below 10 against its American counterpart in context of a growing concern that the Central Bank’s Governor Sahap Kavicoglu, would slash interest rate again at a meet scheduled to take place next week.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

