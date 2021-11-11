CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

BridgeValley Community and Technical College Student Services Staff Attend WVASPA

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZ6Sw_0cthIZ4C00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) student services staff recently traveled to Canaan Valley, WV for the annual West Virginia Association of Student Personnel Administrators (WVASPA) conference, where six BVCTC staff shared presentations on programs available at BridgeValley. The West Virginia State Student Affairs and Student Services Professional organization services public and private colleges and universities.

“This conference allows us to share with our colleagues across the state all of the great work we are doing at BridgeValley,” said Jame McDougle, Associate Vice President for Student Engagement / Dean of Students. Carla Blankenbuehler, Assistant Dean of Students / Director of Counseling Services said the conference is a great opportunity to network and share ideas with other colleges and universities from all over the state.

BridgeValley was represented by nine staff members, including:

  • Spencer Poling, Director of Accessibility and Student Support Services
  • Carla Blankenbuehler, Assistant Dean of Students / Director of Counseling Services
  • Renee Lester, Director of Career Services and Freshman Advising
  • Mindy Adkins, Student Services Specialist – TANF
  • Misi Lair, Director of Veteran and Military Affairs
  • Tina Spaulding, Director of Student Success
  • Mike Kute, Peer Recovery Specialist
  • Sara Price, Coordinator for Student Engagement
  • James McDougle, Associate Vice President for Student Engagement / Dean of Students

To close the conference, the WVASPA Board presented competitive awards to those who were nominated by their peers. This year, Carla Blankenbuehler, nominated by James McDougle, was presented with the “Mid-Level Professional” award. This award goes to student affairs professionals who have more than five years of experience and excel in the field.

Criteria for the award include innovation in program development and implementation, presentations at conferences, publication research, and effective service to their institution. Blankenbueler has been in higher education for almost 17 years, 11 of those at BridgeValley. “Carla has been vital to the student services team by implementing new services, researching best practices for disability services, financial aid, and counseling services,” said McDougle.

It was later announced that Spencer Poling, Director of Accessibility and Student Support Services, was nominated and elected to serve on the 2021-2022 WVASPA Board as a member-at-large.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Central Piedmont Community College partnering with bilingual preschool for certifications, getting more bilingual staff in classrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Staff shortages are on the rise across multiple industries including education. The North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Council sent a survey out to 3,470 child care centers in the state. The organization says 1,269 responded and they found on average, child care centers are serving 7 fewer children than they did before the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Price
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Community College Staff Receive Awards

Two SUNY Jamestown Community College staff members have been awarded the 2021 President’s Award and State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. Administrative Services Director Karen Fuller-Markham received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. Fuller-Markham joined JCC in April 2013 as director of finance and was promoted to her current position in November 2015.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wdt.edu

Western Dakota Technical College Named One of 150 U.S. Community Colleges Eligible for 2023 Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute has selected Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) as one of 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges. According to the Aspen Institute, colleges selected for this...
RAPID CITY, SD
WEKU

Kentucky Community and Technical Colleges experiencing a decline in enrollment

Officials within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System are seeing up-and-down enrollment figures. KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said high school enrollment, including dual credit students, is up 21% over last year. But the head count for credential seeking students at the 16 colleges is down 6%. Williams noted the cry for employees seems to be affecting community college interest.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Private Colleges#Student Success#Bvctc#Counseling Services#The Wvaspa Board#Implem
syr.edu

Students, Faculty and Staff Can Access News and Community Information Through Advance Media NY Partnership

Through an initiative announced last year, all Syracuse University students, faculty and staff with a University email account (@syr.edu) have access to the range of news coverage available on syracuse.com/The Post-Standard, an Advance Media NY news and information source. Those who are registering for the first time can access subscriptions...
SYRACUSE, NY
wach.com

Big payout planned for students pursuing technical college degrees in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There are new scholarship opportunities for adults or recent high school grads to fill jobs in high-demand careers now, after Governor Henry McMaster announced a 17-million-dollar plan Wednesday. The money coming from the state’s coronavirus education funding. It would provide training in areas such as manufacturing,...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Register Citizen

Naugatuck Valley Community College faculty, staff boycotting visit from CSCU president

NAUGATUCK — Faculty and staff from Naugatuck Valley Community College plan to boycott meetings planned with the president of Connecticut State Colleges and University Thursday after his alleged dismissive attitude toward their concerns about his consolidation plan. Terrence Cheng, the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities is wrapping...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College career fair helps connect students with jobs

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Students at the Hastings Central Community College got the chance to jumpstart their careers on Thursday morning with the college’s career day. 60 employers set up booths around the Dawson Gym, helping students to learn about their businesses and to speak with them about career opportunities.
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Finger Lakes Times

Finger Lakes Community College names Parshall new student trustee

CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College Board of Trustees has welcomed a new student trustee, Sophia Parshall, who grew up in Naples and is now studying nursing. Parshall, who was home-schooled, began attending FLCC as a high school junior through the Early College Scholars program. Early College Scholars provides a 50 percent tuition discount to youth who have not yet graduated from high school and want to get ahead on college credits. Parshall took advantage of the program to begin pre-requisite courses for nursing.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Lootpress

BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s honor society chapter awarded prescription drug mitigation education grant opportunity

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) received a grant that will fund an education and training program at the two-year institution from West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII), a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to reducing drug-related harm in the Mountain State. WV DII’s SmartRx©...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
scvnews.com

COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students

College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students. The magazine rankings for the Top 100 Community Colleges for Hispanics were based from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data for community colleges with the highest number of Hispanic students enrolled during Fall 2019 and Spring 2020.
COLLEGES
Americus Times-Recorder

South Georgia Technical College invited to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) was selected by the Aspen Institute as one of only 150 institutions from across the nation eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. There are over 1,000 community colleges nation-wide.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Community College’s Eagle Connections Program assists students with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College is celebrating 10 years of a program that helps students with intellectual disabilities. TCC’s Eagle Connections trains those students for specific jobs based on their interest and abilities. Walker Bullington, a third-year Eagle Connections student, has learning disabilities and a genetic disorder but,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ucmo.edu

UCM Transitions to New Education for Service Awards Program Honoring Faculty, Staff and Students Who Exemplify Core Values

WARRENSBURG, MO - Considering the impact the University of Central Missouri’s time-honored motto, “Education for Service,” continues to have on the institution’s approach to nurturing servant leadership, UCM is transitioning from its current internal recognition program to one that closely aligns with the motto in name and scope. UCM President Roger Best recently announced the establishment of the annual Education for Service Awards, which will honor one faculty member, one staff member and one student beginning with the spring 2022 semester. The first nominee applications will be submitted by Dec. 1, 2021 for individuals who exemplify the university’s six core values – Community, Diversity, Excellence, Learning, Opportunity and Service.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy