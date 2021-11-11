BridgeValley Community and Technical College Student Services Staff Attend WVASPA

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) student services staff recently traveled to Canaan Valley, WV for the annual West Virginia Association of Student Personnel Administrators (WVASPA) conference, where six BVCTC staff shared presentations on programs available at BridgeValley. The West Virginia State Student Affairs and Student Services Professional organization services public and private colleges and universities.

“This conference allows us to share with our colleagues across the state all of the great work we are doing at BridgeValley,” said Jame McDougle, Associate Vice President for Student Engagement / Dean of Students. Carla Blankenbuehler, Assistant Dean of Students / Director of Counseling Services said the conference is a great opportunity to network and share ideas with other colleges and universities from all over the state.

BridgeValley was represented by nine staff members, including:

Spencer Poling, Director of Accessibility and Student Support Services

Carla Blankenbuehler, Assistant Dean of Students / Director of Counseling Services

Renee Lester, Director of Career Services and Freshman Advising

Mindy Adkins, Student Services Specialist – TANF

Misi Lair, Director of Veteran and Military Affairs

Tina Spaulding, Director of Student Success

Mike Kute, Peer Recovery Specialist

Sara Price, Coordinator for Student Engagement

James McDougle, Associate Vice President for Student Engagement / Dean of Students

To close the conference, the WVASPA Board presented competitive awards to those who were nominated by their peers. This year, Carla Blankenbuehler, nominated by James McDougle, was presented with the “Mid-Level Professional” award. This award goes to student affairs professionals who have more than five years of experience and excel in the field.

Criteria for the award include innovation in program development and implementation, presentations at conferences, publication research, and effective service to their institution. Blankenbueler has been in higher education for almost 17 years, 11 of those at BridgeValley. “Carla has been vital to the student services team by implementing new services, researching best practices for disability services, financial aid, and counseling services,” said McDougle.

It was later announced that Spencer Poling, Director of Accessibility and Student Support Services, was nominated and elected to serve on the 2021-2022 WVASPA Board as a member-at-large.