Raleigh County, WV

NRTA introduces unlimited bus pass

By Gailyn Markham
 5 days ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Transit Authority (NRTA) recently announced that it would soon be offering an unlimited bus pass option for riders. The NRTA is operated by the Raleigh County Community Action.

The offer will go into effect on December 1, 2021. Riders will be able to select the universal unlimited monthly bus pass for $65 per month. The pass will allow access to all five transit routes, including deviations. It can also be used for demand response services.

NRTA will also offer lower monthly packages, including $40 per month for unlimited use of all transit routes excluding deviations and $60 per month for unlimited transit routes including deviations and excluding demand response services.

“This new universal unlimited pass will ensure you have access to all services offered by NRTA,” the company shared, adding that loyal riders will receive an early Christmas present this year.

For the month of December, all monthly bus passes will be half off their original price. The company will also be offering Free Ride Day on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

For more information, call 304-894-8917.

Lootpress

Lootpress

