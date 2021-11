This is a guest blogpost by Chris Richards, Regional President UK&I, Unit4. It was pleasing to see the Chancellor reference the importance of encouraging SMEs to embrace key back office technologies such as ERP and CRM, as it is rare such a senior minister would reference what are (let’s face it) far less “trendy” technologies compared to artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things or Quantum Computing. However, I would argue (and not just because I work in the sector), that helping our SMEs to adopt such core technologies is going to be vitally important if we are to fulfil the vision of ‘Global Britain’ and lofty aims such as making the UK a “Science Super Power.”

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO