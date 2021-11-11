CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League clubs oppose FIFA bid for biennial World Cups

By ROB HARRIS
The Associated Press
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger plays during a charity soccer match Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Leo Lagrange stadium in Poissy, outside Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron also plays a charity soccer match to raise money for the Hospitals' Foundation, alongside former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs united in their opposition to plans for biennial World Cups when they discussed the FIFA overhaul of the international calendar at a meeting on Thursday.

The 20 teams also all opposed a FIFA proposal to reduce the five windows for international men’s matches to just two in a year.

“The Premier League is committed to preventing any radical changes to the post-2024 FIFA international match calendar that would adversely affect player welfare and threaten the competitiveness, calendar, structures and traditions of domestic football,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement after declining to be interviewed.

UEFA has already expressed its concerns about the changes to world football being championed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who is now chief of global football development at FIFA.

“We are open to reforms and new ideas, but they must enhance the complementary balance between domestic and international football in order to improve the game at all levels,” Masters said.

“This process should also involve meaningful agreements with the leagues that provide the foundations for the game. We will continue to work with supporter groups, players, domestic and international stakeholders to find solutions that are in the best interests of football’s long-term future.”

Infantino has said FIFA organizing a men’s or women’s World Cup every year — rather than retaining quadrennial cycles — is important to attract young fans, give more countries the chance to qualify and provide more competitive games more often.

The next World Cup, in Qatar, will significantly disrupt competitions like the Premier League since it is being played across November and December rather than in the usual June-July slot due to the Gulf nation’s fierce summer heat.

The Premier League confirmed Thursday that next season will begin slightly earlier on the weekend of Aug. 6-7, 2022 and the final round before the World Cup will be Nov. 12-13.

The tournament begins Nov. 21 and the final is Dec. 18, with the Premier League resuming on Dec. 26 for the traditional Boxing Day fixtures and ending on May 28, 2023.

SB Nation

Premier League confirms 2022-23 schedule amidst winter World Cup

I think it’s safe to say that the vast majority of football fans think the idea of a winter World Cup next year is ridiculous and stupid. But never mind, FIFA’s going to do it anyway, and force the rest of world club football to adapt around them. Today, the Premier League announced its plans for the 2022-23 season, and it will include starting earlier, ending later, and with a further compressed schedule, all morphed around Qatar 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Oldest member of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad and Wolves legend Ron Flowers dies aged 87 as Premier League club pays tribute to 'giant on the pitch and gentleman off it'

Ron Flowers, England's oldest member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad and Wolves legend, has died at the age of 87. Flowers played for the Black Country club between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to three First Division titles and the FA Cup in 1960. He played 49 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Today's top sports stories: Black Stars-South Africa set for World Cup qualifying showdown, Premier League clubs oppose FIFA's World Cup plan ... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. Milovan Rajevac expressed disappointment with mistakes by the Black Stars defence as Ghana's World Cup hopes suffered a setback against Ethiopia. The Premier League has confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 season, which will fit around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne believes biennial World Cup is ‘not a bad idea’

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has thrown his weight behind Arsene Wenger’s proposal to hold the World Cup every two years, claiming it is “not a bad idea”. The former Arsenal manager, who is now the chief of global football development at FIFA, is leading a consultation on a new international men’s calendar from 2024.
UEFA
