EXETER, N.H. (CBS) — “I like moving, I like getting stuff done,” said Gov. Chris Sununu (R-New Hampshire) as he spiked talk of an attempted move to Washington D.C. “I don’t know if they could handle me down there, I think I’d be like a lion in a cage.” Sununu won’t be prowling the Senate corridors after announcing he’d prefer to stay in a job where political rhetoric has to match up with reality. “They don’t really have that perspective in Washington. It’s about big government, it’s about policy and funding, no real sense of management, no real sense of connection...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO