CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Results From Wrestlemania Ticket Party at AT&T Stadium

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE had its Wrestlemania ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which included matches from their NXT 2.0 brand. Here are results, via...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To Keith Lee and Others Being Released From WWE

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about the WWE releases from November 4th 2021:. “I hate to see it. Ember Moon, she’s one of mine, so I definitely hate to see her get released. One thing I always teach my girls is when your talent, cream rises to the top and you’ll find a spot somewhere. Ember, she’s going to be ok. The business decisions as far as Scarlett, I don’t know what’s going on with that. I don’t know the behind the scenes dealings that go on with stuff like that. Franky Monet, I thought she was talent. I thought she was money. I thought she fit right in, and she was doing a great job. She was one of the girls I thought you could do pretty much anything with as far as title picture, angle wise, working with bringing somebody up. I tell you, the business has changed. The business is totally different than it was back in the day. Job security these days is nowhere near what it was back in the day. That’s due to, man, I hate to say it. I hate to even talk like that, but just say for instance, Ember Moon, Scarlett, Valkyrie, they’ve been out there, but their names hadn’t been out there enough to where they’re made to where these are people we can’t get rid of, or these are people we can’t replace. Back in the day, when somebody came on board, and I’m just giving an example, Madusa. How many Madusas were there? Luna Vachon? It was a lot harder to replace someone like that. Today, there’s an abundance of talent. I said it once, I’ll say it again. The business is as hot as it’s ever been today as far as people trying to get in it. They see this could really be a career. People see guys like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista making movies and see how this business has changed their lives. I’m going to tell you right now, there’s so many young people wanting to get in it, but I’m going to tell you, those ones that are irreplaceable, they’re few and far between at this stage of professional wrestling. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' impressive streak ends

In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
WWE
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Wrestlemania#Combat#Nxt#Msk#Danial Ali998#Cityofarlington#Arcgmedia
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 Travel Packages

WWE holds the WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas next year. WWE issued the following details about the travel packages to the event:. WrestleMania 38 Travel Packages available Monday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m. ET at WrestlemaniaTravel.com. The grandeur of WrestleMania will once again descend on AT&T...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Halloween Havoc fallout

The fallout from Halloween Havoc takes place on tonight's NXT. Last week's Halloween Havoc special featured four title matches and three title changes. Tommaso Ciampa retained his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker, while Mandy Rose won the NXT Women's Championship, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team titles, and Imperium's Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner won the NXT Tag Team titles.
WWE
PWMania

Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT

It looks like a new storyline is developing between Imperium and Toxic Attraction. Last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode featured a backstage segment where McKenzie Mitchell interviewed new NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner about last week’s Halloween Havoc win over MSK. They were interrupted by new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who invited Imperium to come watch their six-woman match next week.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

News On The Next WWE NXT TakeOver Event

The first WWE NXT 2.0 Takeover event is reportedly scheduled for next month. The tentative date for the first special event under the NXT 2.0 revamp is reportedly scheduled for Sunday, December 5, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. There is no confirmation that “Takeover” will continue to be the...
WWE
Inside the Magic

Disney Springs Gideon’s Goes From Cookies to WWE NXT Championship Title!

Yes, you read that right! The extremely popular and delicious (did we mention DELICIOUS) Gideon’s Bakehouse has been taking Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort by storm since it opened at the start of 2021. Well, excitingly enough, the WWE set out to recognize the bakery and owner Steve Lewis with a custom WWE NXT Championship Title for their partnership and contributions to the Orlando community. Check out the video below!
WWE
97.9 WGRD

Win WWE SuperShow Tickets

The WWE is bringing their SuperShow Holiday Tour to Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena Sunday, December 12, 2021, and we want to send you to see the show!. See your favorite Raw and Smackdown superstars like Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Plus, you'll see Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Street Profits, AJ Styles & Omos, and more!
WWE
FOX59

Could Indianapolis host WWE Wrestlemania again?

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE fans haven’t seen a Wrestlemania in the Circle City in almost thirty years. Back then, the iconic Hulk Hogan was headlining the event. Ever since then, fans have been clamoring to see the spectacle back in Indy. Visit Indy confirms there was talk of a potential bid for Wrestlemania in 2018, however […]
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/2

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 631,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 15.41% from last week’s Halloween Havoc special episode, which drew 746,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 16.66%...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Kyle O’Reilly WWE NXT Contract To Expire

Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT contract is reportedly scheduled to expire soon. There’s been a lot of internal talk about the future of O’Reilly as his current deal is set to expire in December, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on if O’Reilly is looking to re-sign with WWE, or if...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT ratings down following Halloween Havoc

Source: ShowBuzz Daily. Image: WWE. Tuesday night's NXT averaged 631,000 viewers on the USA Network, down 15.4 percent from last week's Halloween Havoc special episode. It's virtually identical to the viewership number NXT did for the first two weeks of October. In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 30th on the...
WWE
Yardbarker

Former WWE star on possibility of appearing at WrestleMania in the future

Jon Moxley has revealed what it would take to get him to return to the WWE and partake in WrestleMania. Moxley performed under the name ‘Dean Ambrose’ during his time with the WWE, with whom he spent eight years before making the decision to leave and sign with the AEW.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Bringing NXT Stars To SmackDown For Dark Match

Top WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are set to work tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping from Evansville, Indiana. Gargano vs. O’Reilly is currently scheduled to take place as a pre-SmackDown dark match, according to John Pollock of POST Wrestling. There’s no word on if Gargano and O’Reilly...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.2.21

Hello NXT watchers! It’s Tuesday night, and we’re back for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and with Halloween Havoc in the rearview we have a bunch of new champions, as well as new story directions. Tonight will see new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction in the house, as well as Dexter Lumis teaming with his father-in-law Johnny Gargano against Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. Dakota Kai will be in also action and more.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony & NXT TakeOver Not Taking Place At WrestleMania 38?

WWE has officially announced the travel packages for WrestleMania 38 and it’s interesting to note that the Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver are not listed. The travel packages, which were revealed on Thursday, go from “Bronze” to “Championship” levels and both events are not listed as they have been in past years.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy