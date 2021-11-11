CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Announces Availability of Its Leading-Edge 2.5D Integration ‘H-Cube’ Solution for HPC Applications

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 11, 2021 — Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it has developed Hybrid-Substrate Cube (H-Cube) technology, its latest 2.5D packaging solution specialized for semiconductors for HPC, AI, data center and network products that require high-performance and large-area packaging technology. “H-Cube solution, which...

www.hpcwire.com

Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

Hyperion SC21 Market Update: 2021 Looks Strong (Surprise!); Big Systems, Cloud and AI Are Drivers

Hyperion Research delivered its annual HPC market update at SC21 today. Much of it echoed Hyperion’s earlier mid-year report: the 2020 HPC market (on-premise) finished around $28B slightly up (~1.1 percent), roughly what was forecast in June. The gain was mostly due to the early standing-up of Fugaku. Yesterday’s surprise was that 2021 looks stronger than expected, driven by acceleration of cloud HPC, rapid GPU adoption, big systems sales and all things AI. The caveats, noted Hyperion, are pandemic and supply chain uncertainties.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Bank Leumi, The Leading Bank In Israel, Selects GigaSpaces’ Smart Digital Integration Hub And Announces A Strategic Investment In The Company

GigaSpaces Technologies, the leading provider of Digital Integration Hub (“DIH”) software solutions that enable large enterprises to expedite and scale the delivery of online, customer facing applications, announced that its Smart DIH solution was chosen by Leumi Bank to power its digital innovation. Furthermore, Leumi has made a strategic investment of $8 million in GigaSpaces through its Leumi Partners investment arm, leading a larger investment round which included participation from existing investors Fortissimo Capital, BRM Group and Claridge Israel.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Cerebras Announces New SDK to Extend Breadth of Wafer-Scale Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 – Cerebras Systems Inc. (“Cerebras”), the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today announced at SC21 a new Cerebras Software Development Kit (SDK) that will enable the developer community to create new wafer-scale applications across computational fluid dynamics, molecular dynamics, signal processing, and more. The SDK is in Beta now and will be available year end.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Kontron Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch High-Performance Edge AI Inference Solutions

ISMANING, Germany & TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 — Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), announced today it has forged a strategic technology partnership with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo to offer next generation AI edge inference solutions. The advanced Hailo-8 AI processor, performing at 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of less than 2.5 watts, enables edge devices to run at performance levels previously only possible in the cloud. The strategic collaboration offers customers a new level of high-performance, scalable AI-edge application-ready platforms for a wide range of market segments such as Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart retail and more.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 — Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that its ActiveScale object storage solution has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. ActiveScale object storage systems can now be used alongside an AWS Outposts deployment to provide Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) compliant object storage for Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) services running on an AWS Outposts rack. This validated solution enables enterprise organizations to maintain data sovereignty and low latency access within their own facilities while using AWS infrastructures, empowering them to keep pace with modern data demands through a hybrid cloud strategy.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Supermicro Accelerates Delivery of HPC Clusters for Total IT Solutions with a Broad Portfolio of Servers, Storage, AI Solutions, and Liquid Cooling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is expanding its HPC market reach for a broad range of industries by innovating at the system and cluster level. With its Total IT Solutions, Supermicro can deliver complete rack-level solutions faster and at a lower cost to not only scientific research organizations but also to enterprise customers in diverse industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, and energy exploration, as HPC and AI converge.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
HPCwire

DDN Launches Next Generation of High Performance NVMe and Hybrid Storage

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 – DDN, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, announced the availability of its next generation of NVMe platforms, the SFA 400NVX2 and 200NVX2. These Storage Fusion Architecture systems are the foundation of DDN’s accelerated storage portfolio and are available as EXAScaler solutions – ES400NVX2 and ES200NVX2 – as well as the recently announced AI400X2 appliances for enterprise AI deployments.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

VAST Data Wins HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award, Announces Jump Trading Win

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 — VAST Data, the storage software company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced that Jump Trading Group (“Jump”) selected VAST’s highly performant, low-latency Universal Storage as the foundation to its high-performance computing (HPC) cloud infrastructure. As a global research-based trading firm, the team at Jump includes some of the world’s leading quants, technologists and researchers that are committed to using the best technology to innovate and push scientific breakthroughs in the field of algorithmic trading.
martechseries.com

Vestorly and Kapitalwise Announce Integration Partnership

Vestorly and Kapitalwise have announced an integration partnership to offer Vestorly’s award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) driven content curation engine to users of Kapitalwise’s software platform. The integration will enhance Kapitalwise’s existing content library with streams of safe, reliable and compliant articles. The Vestorly content curations will be made available in the engagement builders, financial widgets and calculators of Kapitalwise’s marketing and response automation platform. Kapitalwise’s customer base of leading financial institutions will benefit from having Vestorly’s trusted content within its powerful customer engagement platform.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Samsung Pay Boost QR still available

Samsung has announced that its Malaysian payment method Boost QR will remain available until 24 November 2021, as opposed to 15 November. The Boost QR payment method through Samsung Pay will be discontinued after the date through a mandatory update that will take place after 24 November, according to Samsung’s representatives.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

Classiq Unveils New Capabilities for Its Quantum Algorithm Design Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 — Classiq, which provides the leading software platform for Quantum Algorithm Design, today announced it released major new capabilities for its industry-leading quantum algorithm design platform. These new capabilities allow users to extend the platform capabilities with unique intellectual property (IP) and custom functional models, integrating those with a rich set of out-of-the-box functionality. Users can now complete quantum computing projects faster, as well as develop and package unique quantum IP for future use.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

OSS Unveils New Flagship AI Transportable Compute Server for the Edge at SC21

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 – One Stop Systems, Inc., a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will unveil today its new flagship AI Transportable compute server, Rigel Edge Supercomputer, at SC21, the international conference for high performance computing being held in person in St. Louis, Missouri, Nov. 15-18.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

TYAN Showcases HPC and AI Optimized Server Platforms at SC21

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 — TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, features a range of HPC and AI server platforms powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors,which are optimized for enterprises and data centers, at SC21 virtual event through November 18th.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Inspur’s Liquid Cooling HPC Brings Fast Deployment and High Performance to Scientific Research

Inspur’s newest liquid cooling HPC system provides high computing performance and unified deployment to drive iHarbour’s growing needs for computing power. The new institution’s new platform, powered by Inspur’s system, advances iHarbour’s scientific research and innovation. Inspur’s flexible liquid cooling solution is used by Western Science and Technology Innovation Harbour...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

CXL Consortium Showcases First Public Demonstrations of Compute Express Link Technology at SC21

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 — The CXL Consortium, an industry standards body dedicated to advancing Compute Express Link (CXL) technology, will showcase growing momentum for CXL technology at Supercomputing (SC21), taking place at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri and virtually November 15-18. The CXL specification enables a high-speed, efficient interconnect between the CPU and platform enhancements and workload accelerators, such as GPUs, FPGAs and other purpose-built accelerator solutions. 12 companies will be demonstrating their CXL solutions during the show, including multi-vendor demos that highlight the growing CXL ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

MemVerge and Open Source Community Partnering to Protect Distributed HPC Apps with DMTCP

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2021 — At SC21, MemVerge and the DMTCP Project announced a partnership designed to accelerate development and adoption of long-awaited Distributed MultiThreaded Checkpointing (DMTCP) technology. Checkpointing is commonly used by enterprise apps to minimize downtime but checkpointing is almost impossible for complex distributed HPC apps with...
INTERNET
HPCwire

Penguin Computing Announces GovPOD HPC/AI Cloud: An On-Demand Cloud Service for the Federal Government

Supercomputing 2021, Nov. 15, 2021 – Penguin Computing, a division of SGH and leader in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the release of GovPOD (Government Penguin On Demand) HPC/AI Cloud. GovPOD HPC/AI Cloud is a new HPC and AI service for federal government agencies featuring a complete software, hardware, and management platform which eliminates many of the performance, scalability, and security challenges associated with traditional cloud computing environments.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

NEC and Zuse Institute Berlin Announce Partnership for Joint NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA Software Development

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 – NEC Deutschland GmbH today announced that NEC HPC EMEA group and the Zuse Institute Berlin have entered into a cooperation partnership for joint NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA software development. The Forschungscampus (“Research Campus”) MODAL – an acronym derived from “Mathematical Optimization and Data Analysis Laboratories”...
BUSINESS

