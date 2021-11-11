CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Cover picture for the articleShares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close mostly higher. Stocks advanced in most major markets in early trading. In China, a major Communist Party meeting ended with a resolution setting the stage for President Xi Jinping to remain top leader for life. The...

Wall Street opening slightly higher; Home Depot up 4%

BEIJING (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday led by gains in the consumer discretionary sector. Home Depot is leading the S&P 500 gainers after the hardware chain’s sales continued to surge last quarter in a hot housing market. New data also showed Americans sharply boosted their spending last month, pushing up retail sales and giving the economy a lift. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.3% in early trading, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Global stock markets are mixed after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link.
Stocks rise on Wall Street after retail sales post big gain

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:53 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131 points, or 0.4%, to 36,218 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Technology...
Asian stocks rise as Biden, Xi hold video summit

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney fell. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost less than 0.1% as makers of household goods rose...
Why Shorting a Penny Stock Is a Bad Idea

If you play Motley Fool CAPS, you might be forgiven for thinking that CAPS stands for "crush all penny stocks." What is CAPS? It's this amazing free tool at the Motley Fool. It works like this: You pick stocks that you think will beat the market. And the CAPS software measures how your stock pick does versus the S&P 500.
Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged as of 1:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.1%, to 36,124 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Banks...
S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday a day after a surge in inflation knocked the market lower. Big tech companies had some of the strongest gains in the early going. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.2%, entirely due to a steep drop in Disney. The entertainment conglomerate sank 8% after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel. Beyond Meat dropped 15.6% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.
Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
Hong Kong leader defends US bank head quarantine exemption

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday defended allowing the head of JP Morgan Chase to skip a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors, saying he worked for "a very big bank". JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without undergoing the usual 21-day hotel quarantine even as the international business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China's "zero-Covid" strategy.
Euro crumbles; traders wait on U.S. consumer test

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The euro was huddled at a 16-month low on Tuesday while the dollar was firm as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data, wary a strong reading could stoke inflation and add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates. Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his...
U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
