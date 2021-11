If you're following along with the current rise in COVID19 cases in Colorado, you're seeing that our amazing state is putting up some of its highest numbers to date, and there's not much sign of slowing down as we head into the holidays. It's not only the number of cases that's the main concern though, it's also the number of hospitalizations in Colorado that has the Colorado Department of Health and Environment issuing a new public health order.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO