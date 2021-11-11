For The Love Of God, No More Trains Through Windsor At 5:30 PM

Warming up your car in the colder months seems harmless, right? Did you know that in Colorado, it’s illegal to do that? It’s crazy but true!. I know I’ve been guilty of this in the past, zero doubt about it! Why? It’s just so easy to do and makes a huge difference when these Colorado temperatures drop in the Fall and Winter. Starting your car, letting it warm up, and defrosting the windows seems pretty innocent! Problem is, in our lovely state of Colorado, and many others, starting your car and leaving it to warm up unattended is against the law! Why? Even though it’s called “puffing” the law doesn’t have anything to do with what toxins your car running put out, it’s all about theft!

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO