A partial lunar eclipse will darken the moon for much of the globe on November 19, 2021 (overnight on November 18 for North America). Most locations will see up to 97% of the moon slip into Earth’s shadow. North America has the best location to see the entirety of the eclipse. Find maps and timing for the eclipse below, and remember to convert UTC to your time. You can visit timeanddate.com to get an exact timing of the eclipse from your location.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO