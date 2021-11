In 2017, Kurechii released an RPG called Postknight that took players on a cute delivery adventure. You played as a knight who was given the monumental task of making the most difficult deliveries in the kingdom of Kurtesal. The game received loads of acclaim, winning the Best Indie and Best to Pick Up & Play awards in the Google Play Best Games of 2017 list. With over five million downloads, Postknight proved to be highly successful and Kurechii is releasing a sequel to the game in response.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO