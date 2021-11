On November 4 KST, HYBE Labelspremiered a video of the '2021 HYBE BRIEFING WITH THE COMMUNITY' on their official YouTube channel. Emphasizing the theme of 'boundless' expansion, HYBE Labels' present and future business models were introduced. Here, they announced their plans to debut a new global artist group using local training systems. HYBE stated, "We plan to debut new artists through local training systems, after assembling the business 'know-hows' from HYBE's DNA, the United States, and Japan. Simultaneously, the content that shows the growth and selection process [of the groups] will be broadcast in media programs, which plan to be released globally."

