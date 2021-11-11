CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

GOT7's Mark reveals latest teaser image for 'Last Breath'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOT7's Mark has revealed his latest teaser image for 'Last Breath'. In the concept photo, Mark sits...

www.allkpop.com

allkpop.com

Younha watches a falling star in 2nd MV teaser for upcoming single 'Stardust'

Younha is only two days away from her latest comeback!. On November 14 KST, the C9 Entertainment songstress unveiled the second music video teaser for her new single "Stardust," the title track off of her sixth full-length album 'END THEORY.' In the clip, Younha watches a shooting star tumble down toward Earth, hitting the ground in the close distance and illuminating the area around her in ethereal stardust.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Weki Meki teases 'I AM ME.' album with release of highlight medley video

On November 14 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group unveiled a highlight medley for their sixth mini album 'I AM ME.,' featuring all six tracks, including the album's single "Siesta." Meanwhile, 'I AM ME.' is set for release on November 18. Check out the full medley above!
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TWICE release Jihyo and Sana teaser images for 'TWICE Channel' season 2

TWICE's Jihyo and Sana are next for their 'TWICE Channel' season 2 teaser images to be released!. Following the previous teasers' theme, Jihyo and Sana are equally festive in these teaser images, making people look forward to the festive theme the upcoming 'TWICE Channel' content could be. Take a look at the full teaser images below!
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

SF9 boast chic visuals in MV teaser for comeback single 'Trauma'

SF9 is only a week away from their latest comeback!. On November 15 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Trauma," the title track off of their tenth mini album 'RUMINATION.' In the teaser, fans are given a look at all nine members' sophisticated concept looks as they interact with the highly cinematic space around them. In the background, a sample of the song's hook and backing track can be heard.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

Big Naughty unveils visualizer teaser for new single 'STAB' featuring DAY6's Jae

Big Naughty is only days away from releasing a new single!. On November 15 KST, The H1GHR MUSIC rapper unveiled a visualizer teaser for his upcoming song "STAB," featuring DAY6's Jae and produced by dress. The artistic visualizer consists of pencils and flowers in cones of white plaster. In the background, a minimalist R&B synthesizer plays in the background as vocals singing the song's hook are layered on top of it.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

FANATICS' Kim Doah is bursting with freshness in 'Birthday' cover

FANATICS' Kim Doah just uploaded a new cover of Somi's 'Birthday'!. In this cover, Doah is seen dressed in a school uniform performing in front of a neon lights-lit backdrop that seems to follow the school theme. Doah not only covered the dance but also the vocals of the song, making the performance fully hers.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Weki Meki unveils first MV teaser for upcoming single 'Siesta'

On November 15 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group released the first music video teaser for their upcoming single "Siesta," the title track off of their 5th mini album 'I Am Me.' In the clip, the members are seen through a filter mimicking the film from a vintage-style camera, each relaxing by themselves in a different way. A preview of the single's serene yet joyful instrumental can be heard in the background.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT continues to tease upcoming album 'Universe' with concept image featuring members

NCT 2021's highly-anticipated album is coming soon!. On November 16 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled a new image teaser promoting 'Universe,' NCT's upcoming third album as a full group. In the image, the members are seen wearing various blue, black, and white fashion as they descend down a long zigzagged escalator. According to the image, 21 of the 23 current NCT members will be participating in the album, with Lucas currently on hiatus and Winwin filming overseas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

IVE leader Ahn Yu Jin introduces herself through new 'Show What I Have' clip

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yu Jin is ready to be reintroduced to the public as the leader of IVE!. On November 15 KST, Starship Entertainment released a video titled 'Show What I Have – IVE Yujin,' the first in a series of fun introduction videos featuring each member of their upcoming girl group IVE. In the clip, she introduces herself as IVE's leader with exploding charisma and reveals her nickname 'Ahn Ddaengddaeng,' which combines her family name and the Korean slang for puppy. She also shares a few of her hobbies, including English language study, taking photos, and working out. She ends the video saying, "When you're with IVE's Yujin, it's gonna be fine!"
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

MONSTA X gives fans first listen to 'No Limit' through new highlight medley video

MONSTA X is ready to give fans a preview of their new album!. On November 16 KST, Starship Entertainment unveiled the highlight medley video for the group's latest mini album 'No Limit.' The video offers audio previews of all seven tracks on the album, including title track "Rush Hour." According to the medley credits, members Jooheon, I.M, and Hyungwon all participated in songwriting for the album as well.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Younha showcases powerful vocals in highlight medley for 'END THEORY' album

Younha is less than a day away from releasing her new album!. On November 15 KST, the C9 Entertainment soloist unveiled the highlight medley for her 6th full-length album 'END THEORY.' The clip contains portions of all 11 songs on the album, including the title track "Stardust." Through the teaser, she not only showcases the songs themselves, but also her talented vocals, conveying various moods and creating different atmospheres with every track.
MUSIC
NME

Mark Tuan’s ‘Last Breath’ is a liberating and addictive piece of raw emo-pop

Since GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment earlier this year, and each member subsequently signing with new labels, Mark Tuan has drip-fed us a handful of collaborative tracks. ‘Last Breath’, though, is his first truly solo post-JYP moment – no other voices, no one else’s feelings being added to the mix. It is, as he sings on the single, his first chance to really “finally let loose” and begin to show the world who he is as a solo artist.
MUSIC

