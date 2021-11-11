GOT7's Mark reveals latest teaser image for 'Last Breath'

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yu Jin is ready to be reintroduced to the public as the leader of IVE!. On November 15 KST, Starship Entertainment released a video titled 'Show What I Have – IVE Yujin,' the first in a series of fun introduction videos featuring each member of their upcoming girl group IVE. In the clip, she introduces herself as IVE's leader with exploding charisma and reveals her nickname 'Ahn Ddaengddaeng,' which combines her family name and the Korean slang for puppy. She also shares a few of her hobbies, including English language study, taking photos, and working out. She ends the video saying, "When you're with IVE's Yujin, it's gonna be fine!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO