Are you having trouble drifting off? Waking up tired instead of refreshed? Don’t worry: There’s plenty you can do to set yourself up for a good seven or eight hours of rest. Most importantly, experts say you should reserve your bedroom for sleep and make it a serene oasis. Honestly, it’s not that hard. To optimize it for ideal light, noise, and temperature conditions, all you have to do is add a few items to your space and adopt a couple of key snooze-inducing behaviors. From a cooling mattress and pillows to air purifying plants, these are the products and strategies you need to catch more Zs.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO