Moritz Seider took home an honor this month... (Guessing on these lines right now. - J.J.) (Gallagher is a game-time decision) There isn’t a better candidate for Detroit to improve their special teams play against than the Habs. Montreal’s powerplay and penalty kill units are both ranked lower than Detroit’s. Even without two of the powerplay’s biggest contributors in Larkin and Bertuzzi, the Wings need to start finding the net with more frequency. The penalty kill is largely dependant on goaltending, but the players tasked with keeping the chances limited need to do a better job. They’ve been caught allowing easy opportunities at times and need to tighten up to ensure Montreal doesn’t get on the board with the man advantage.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO