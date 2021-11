We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. As you know, we love a good sale. This weekend, we have one you'll definitely want to shop. Kate Spade is having a major early Black Friday sale where you can save up to 40% off your entire order with the code Giftszn. Already reduced items are also included in the sale, so you can score some really great deals on a brand new work tote, a stylish satchel or a crossbody that's perfect for being...

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO