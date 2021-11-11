CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Group: Internet still disrupted in Sudan despite court order

Derrick
 5 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Internet access remains largely disrupted in Sudan since last month’s military coup, despite a...

www.thederrick.com

Columbian

Haiti kidnapping: U.S. works to free 17 members of religious aid group

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
Derrick

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed.
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Cuba as it cracks down on eve of protest

Cuban security forces encircled the home of a leading dissident Sunday ahead of planned anti-government rallies, as Washington slammed Havana's "intimidation tactics" and called for a ban on the demonstrations to be lifted.  Security forces on Sunday stepped up the pressure, surrounding the home of a leading dissident as he was preparing to set off on a solo protest march.
ADVOCACY
Newsbug.info

Sudan forces arrest 87 teachers at anti-coup protest, group says

At least 87 teachers were arrested when Sudan security forces cracked down on a sit-in at the Education Ministry in Khartoum, the capital, an activist group said, as protests rage on against last month’s coup. The detentions came during demonstrations in Khartoum against the military’s assumption of power and moves...
PROTESTS
milwaukeesun.com

Sudan's army chief Burhan orders release of 4 ministers

Khartoum [Sudan], November 5 (ANI): Sudan's army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday released four civilian ministers detained in a coup, according to state-run television. Four ministers released are Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, telecommunications minister; Ali Geddo, trade minister; Hamza Baloul; information minister; and Youssef Adam, youth and sports minister who...
POLITICS
myheraldreview.com

DHS tries again to end ‘remain in Mexico’ policy, despite court order

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security said Friday it will end the Migrant Protection Protocols, its second attempt to reverse the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” policy that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases are considered. In a memo issued Friday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded that...
IMMIGRATION
Derrick

Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

CAIRO (AP) — Two leading international rights groups urged Sudan’s military in a joint statement Tuesday to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Sudan internet cuts complicate civil disobedience campaign against coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese pro-democracy groups launched two days of civil disobedience and strikes on Sunday in protest at last month’s military coup, though participation appeared to be limited by continuing interruptions to internet and phone connections. Local “resistance committees” and the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which led demonstrations in...
PROTESTS
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Thai protesters call for royal reforms after court ruling

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday against a decision by a top court that ruled calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy. The current protest movement kicked off mid-2020, with student-led rallies calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and for reforms to the monarchy. 
PROTESTS
FOX40

Sudanese rally against army tightening grip on power; 5 dead

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country, killing at least five and wounding several, activists said. The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the […]
PROTESTS
WEHT/WTVW

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, has been freed. A former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said Fenster was on his way home Monday. Fenster is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar. He was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. His sentence was the harshest yet among the seven journalists known to have been convicted since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
FOREIGN POLICY
Derrick

Nigeria panel finds army, police killed peaceful protesters

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian judicial panel says that army soldiers “shot, injured and killed” peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Oct. 2020. The report calls the shootings “a massacre.”. Police also “shot at, assaulted and battered unarmed protesters, which led...
SOCIETY

