At the end of the First World War, with battle zones in chaos, the whereabouts of more than half of Britain’s million war dead were still unknown. Most were presumed killed, lost forever under the battlefields of northern France and Flanders. These fields continue to yield up their dead today, 100 years after the mass searching for human remains was called off. Only last week, it was confirmed that a body, turned up by a farmer near Arras in 2013, was that of Lieutenant Osmond Bartle Wordsworth, a great-nephew of the poet, who had been killed in 1917.

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO