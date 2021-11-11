CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Heyward Calls Mike Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

By Noah Strackbein
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Is Mike Tomlin a Hall of Famer? According to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward, "duh."

The defensive tackle was asked what he appreciates most about Tomlin, who became the youngest coach to win 150 games last week, and the response was pretty much everything.

"He challenges his players. He expects the best," Heyward said. "When he challenges us, it's individually but it's for the collective group. He does it on a place where you know when he wants the best from you. To have a coach to that on a one-on-one level even though he's the head coach is pretty special."

While Tomlin-isms are something every Steelers fan cherishes, it's the connections Tomlin builds with his players that truly strikes Heyward.

"The phrases. Everybody's heard the phrases," Heyward said. "The relationships and the way he values and the way he goes about his consistency is huge in our eyes."

But yes, even Heyward admits he's caught himself using his head coach's catch-phrases from time to time. Not that he wants to.

"I'm not saying it's popcorn or the standard is the standard or nameless grey faces, or any of that," Heyward said. "I don't do all that. But Coach T is a pretty cool dad. I've got to see him race Dino and Mason. If I do sneak in a phrase, I'm going to head slap. It'll be ridiculous. I'm not ready for that."

If Heyward is right in his Hall of Fame verdict, we could only imagine what Tomlin's Canton speech is like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UY7tF_0cth2bGx00

Can Steelers Win AFC?

