OCC Shoebox dates announced

thecantonherald.com
 6 days ago

Since 2009, more than 26.5 million children who have received an...

www.thecantonherald.com

KEVN

Annual Shoebox Drive is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Canyon Lake United Methodist Church is working with the community for a holiday tradition, an annual shoebox drive. Members of the church came together to wrap 200 shoeboxes in Christmas paper waiting to be filled with toys and other items for kids. Printed off...
RAPID CITY, SD
southdadenewsleader.com

Get a shoebox and start packing

Operation Christmas Child Shoebox season is now here. Anyone can help a child in need by packing a simple shoe box with school supplies, hygiene items and wonderful toys. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Church Announces Dates for 2022 Churchwide Broadcast

Just in time for branches, wards and stakes to begin scheduling their local 2022 events, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the schedule of Churchwide broadcast events for 2022. The dates were released November 2 in an official notice to stake presidents, bishops and other leaders. According...
RELIGION
Herald-Palladium

Upcoming mobile food pantry dates announced

The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:. 4:30 p.m. today, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman. 4 p.m. Thursday, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St. 11 a.m....
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
swiowanewssource.com

Moderna Booster Clinic Dates Announced

AUDUBON — On Wednesday, Nov.r 3, Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Audubon County Public Health partnered together and held a community Moderna booster clinic. Haillie Bruch and Kaylene Riebhoff were just two of the many staff members that welcomed patients and walked them through the process. Additional Moderna booster clinic dates are scheduled from 8-10 a.m. on the following dates: Nov. 10, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1.
AUDUBON, IA
luvernejournal.com

Shoebox gifts needed

The Samaritan’s Purse project will soon accept shoebox gift donations for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys to children worldwide since 1993. First Baptist Church Luverne will serve as the Crenshaw County drop off location. Donations...
CHARITIES
panolian.com

Time to collect for Shoebox Ministry

I will start off this week’s column by announcing the loss of my sister Ruby Williams this past week who was just shy of her 95th birthday. Her graveside service was held Nov. 6 at Forrest Memorial Park. After attending Ole Miss, Ruby taught business at Black Jack High School...
SLEDGE, MS
thecantonherald.com

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

A food drive to support Manna was held last weekend. The drive brought in over 1,900 pounds of food items, which is almost 300 pounds more than last year, stated event organizers. People from around the county came to the food drive and dropped off a variety of items which ...
CHARITIES
whby.com

Health providers announce start dates for kids vaccinations

Area health care providers set the dates that they will start providing coronavirus vaccinations for kids from ages five to 12. Bellin Health and Aurora will begin offering shots to kids tomorrow (Friday). Prevea Health will start child vaccinations on Monday. ThedaCare will have vaccinations available for kids on Tuesday. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children under 12–and two shots spaced out by three weeks are required to be considered fully-vaccinated.
KIDS
WNDU

New water distribution dates announced for Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor. Upcoming events are as follows:. - Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service) - Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon -...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
thecantonherald.com

Bible talk offered at Senior Citizens Center

“Bible Talks” will be held on from 7:30 -8:30 p.m., Nov. 10, 17 and 24 at the Canton Senior Citizen Center, 200 Groves St., Canton. The event is open to the public. “Come hear the simple teachings of Jesus. No collections are ever taken,” organizers said. For more information contact ...
CANTON, TX
cbslocal.com

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital Holds Community Holiday Toy Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital held its annual holiday community toy shop Saturday. The hospital has held the event for the past eight years. This year, they wanted to bring the toys directly to those in need. Two hundred and fifty families were able to choose two toys...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecantonherald.com

Ceremony set at Memorial

The Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial will hold a Veterans Day event at the Memorial Plaza at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, with VZC Judge Don Kirkpatrick as the speaker. Martins Mill High School students will present the Platoon of the Fallen Soldiers which honors fallen soldiers from Texas. The 50-student ...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Washington Times-Herald

Area groups prepare Joplin to receive Afghan refugees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of the more than 120,000 people rescued during last month’s airlift from the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan may soon be making their new home in and around Joplin. A local group called RAISE — Refugee and Immigrant Services & Education — is preparing to help about...
JOPLIN, MO
San Diego Union-Tribune

Pope honors Catholic priests, nuns who cared for HIV victims

Pope Francis is paying tribute to Catholic priests, nuns and laypeople who helped care for people with HIV and AIDS during the early period of the epidemic in the U_S_ Francis offered the words of praise in a letter to Michael O'Loughlin, national correspondent for the Jesuit magazine America, who wrote the book "Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear."
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecantonherald.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor, Veterans are an important part of all our lives because they protected the freedoms we enjoy. After their service in the U.S. military, veterans go on to be valuable members of our communities. With that in mind, let us honor them this Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 th ,
MILITARY

