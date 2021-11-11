CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Zimmer’s season over, Buffalo Bills place him on injured reserve

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer won’t be on the field again this season. He’s been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and the team announced he was having season-ending surgery. Zimmer was limited in practice...

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

