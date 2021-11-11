CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi plans to dislodge Huawei, Samsung in SA – ITWeb

 6 days ago

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is looking to take market share from Samsung and Huawei, the respective number one and two brands in South Africa. As it aggressively tries to entrench itself into the local market, Xiaomi has lined up distribution deals with mobile network operators MTN and Telkom. The...

Xiaomi Vice President Lin Shiwei: Company to Enter Auto Finance Sector Featuring In-car Payments – Pandaily

The automated manchine translation of regional languages is powered by NiuTrans. We also support Hindi language, do you want change to it?. हम यह भी हिन्दी भाषा का समर्थन है, आप इसे करने के लिए परिवर्तन करना चाहते हैं?. We also support Punjabi language, do you want change to it?
Xiaomi Mi 6 2021 edition small phone that should be cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini possibly in the works – Notebookcheck.net

It seems possible that Xiaomi is planning on unleashing a remodeled Mi 6 smartphone for 2021 in a similar vein to the recent release of the Redmi Note 8 2021. Numerous clues, spotted by Xiaomiui, appear to point toward this, regardless of the fact that small phones seem to have fallen out of favor with the smartphone-buying public as of late. The original 2017 Xiaomi Mi 6 had a display size of 5.15 inches, so it certainly falls into the small/compact smartphone group, just like Apple’s iPhone 12 mini.
SamMobile

Google’s reportedly shelving its Pixel Fold plans, letting Samsung thrive

Google doesn’t see much profit in pursuing foldable devices yet, and the company has reportedly shelved its plans for the so-called Pixel Fold until further notice. According to a new report from DSCC, Google canceled parts orders and won’t be releasing the Pixel Fold this year or in the first half of 2022.
Trusted Reviews

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced tipped to one-up Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi is reportedly looking to release a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced on top of the forthcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The Xiaomi 11 Ultra (pictured) was arguably too much phone, but Xiaomi appears to be doubling down on its super-sized luxury phone concept. According to Xiaomi fan website Xiaomiui, the Chinese...
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4 Android 12 OS upgrade plan for Samsung phones revealed

The One UI 4 update has been released for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 2021 flagship series is only the first set to receive the public update but more Galaxy phones are expected to receive the same. One UI 4 Android 12 upgrade notices may be received in the coming days. There is no official announcement yet by the South Korean tech giant but a related notice was sighted and then deleted. This may mean the details are not yet final.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G is not officially announced yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Octa-core processor while the GPU is Mali-G57 MC2. The smartphone comes in 6.6 inches size and the display is IPS LCD that provides 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
TechRadar

There might be a Xiaomi 12 Ultra... Ultra

While a few phone companies have started launching 'ultra' versions of top-end flagships, with the Xiaomi 12 it seems the trend might be bucked... because there might be an ultra version of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This comes from popular Xiaomi fan website Xiaomiui, which spotted a reference in Xiaomi...
Wearable Devices Market Size, Growth (2021-2028) | Top Companies – Fitbit, Xiaomi, Apple, Garmin, Samsung, Jawbone, Misfit, Polar, Moto, Huawei, – Energy Siren – Energy Siren

New Jersey, United States,- A new informative report titled “Wearable Devices Market Size 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2028” has recently been published by Verified Market Research® to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. It offers a comprehensive analysis of various business aspects such as COVID-19 impact analysis impacts, global market trends, recent technological advancements, market shares, size, and new innovations. Furthermore, this analytical data has been compiled through data exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research. Moreover, an expert team of researchers throws light on various static as well as dynamic aspects of the Wearable Devices market.
Elon Musk speaks at MWC about Starlink: How to rewatch his announcement – CNET

The SpaceX CEO spoke about Starlink’s global connectivity plan. Elon Musk will discuss Starlink during MWC. Elon Musk took the virtual stage at Mobile World Congress 2021, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO speaking about his satellite internet venture Starlink. The high-speed broadband service is set to become available worldwide in August and expects to serve more than 500,000 customers, Musk said Tuesday.
China's JD sold $15.6 million of iPhone 13 in first two seconds of sales event – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2021, Quiller Media, Inc. AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. China’s JD.com and Alibaba have reported record-breaking earnings from the country’s “Singles Day” sales event,...
Google: US technology giant to invest $740m in Australia – BBC News

Google has announced that it will invest A$1bn ($740m, £550m) in Australia over the next five years. It is the US technology giant's largest investment in the country to date. Google says the money will be used to build a research hub, increase its cloud computing capacity and fund partnerships...
Phone Arena

Apple and Meta/Facebook war is coming according to Bloomberg's Gurman

There is no denying that Apple and Google are rivals. Think of all the battles they have fought on the field over the dead wallets and credit cards of consumers. There is the iOS vs. Android battle which has been turned by consumers posting on tech forums into the Uncivil War. There are competing apps such as the up-and-coming Apple Maps vs. the currently reigning champion, Google Maps.
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi, Leica may team up for Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s cameras

Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 898 flagship chip by the end of this month. Reports suggest that Xiaomi’s next flagship i.e., the Xiaomi 12 powered by the SD898 may go official in December. The lineup may also include other models such as Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Fresh information suggests that the Ultra could be equipped with Leica engineered cameras.
